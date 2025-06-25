While I was in NYC recently, I repeatedly questioned the UN Secretary General’s spokespersons about Gaza and if he would meet with the Veterans and Allies who are on day 35 of a 40 day fast in front of the UN — it ends Monday — as well as other issues:

Many thanks to Kelley Lane for video.

Much I could comment on, but it should be obvious.

People might now think if Zohran Mamdani would meet with them or take other action wrt Gaza if he’s serious about that.

Transcripts for June 11, June 12 and June 13.

Also see: