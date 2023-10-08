In a recent interview which I understand will be released on Wednesday, I got into how the chessboard was basically set for Israel to pummel the Palestinians. This was especially driven by the US government drive for "normalization" between Arab states with Israel — see recent news release I did for my day job . This and other things -- Turkish president Erdoğan meeting Netanyahu for the first time recently -- made it apparent that Israel was positioned to inflict massive violence against the Palestinians. I don't know but suspect that Hamas came to the same conclusion and decided to strike first. I made additional observations on X/twitter .

In 2014, Archbishop Desmond Tutu backed divestment moves targeting companies that work with Israel and spoke up against attempts to limit free speech around Boycott Divestment and Sanctions, which are now being backed by the Biden administration. In a 2013 interview, David Frost asked Tutu if he was ever tempted to back violence, as Nelson Mandela had done, in the South African anti-apartheid struggle. Tutu stated that it was only the application of sanctions which prevented him from embracing the use of violence. Tutu replied that “we urged the world to apply sanctions and said to them this is really the last nonviolent way of seeking to change the system” crediting “students at universities and colleges who helped to change the moral climate.” All the while, Tutu said he “recognized that there might come a time when you would have to say that nonviolent means were no longer viable.” While Congress placed sanctions on South Africa in 1986 over then-President Ronald Reagan’s veto, now many in the US concur with Biden’s stance to hinder the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. For background see here. Video: