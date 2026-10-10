The campaign will have an event at Maryland Meadworks on Sunday at 7 pm with singer David Rovics and myself — and another at Busboys & Poets in Hyattsville on Tuesday, Oct. 13 featuring fellow candidate Kymone Freeman, comedian Lee Camp, leading anti Big Tech data center activist Taylor Frazier McCollum and David Rovics. Need volunteers.

A few notes re Navi Pillay winning the Nobel Peace Prize. Will be going to anti-genocide protests in DC today.

A short comment:

“Fuck Israel, fuck the Israeli lobby, and fuck the neocons. You and everyone voting for politicians who want to merge our military with Israel’s are traitors….Free Palestine.”

No lies detected.

But Matthew Arndt, who is running for Congress in Wisconsin is be charged with hate crimes.

Imperial Israel is doing a genocide. It’s now a “hate crime” to hate crimes.