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Josh Mitteldorf's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf
Oct 10

We have free speech as long as we don't mention Israel or vaccines.

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Michael Gillespie's avatar
Michael Gillespie
Oct 10Edited

Change and accountability are now on the horizon. The world will not soon forget or forgive those responsible for the unconscionable crimes committed against the people of Palestine.

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