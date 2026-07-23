Frank Lloyd Wright’s Unity Temple in Chicago. He saw it as an example of the “free architecture of ideal democracy”.

I write from Thurgood Marshall BWI Airport, waiting for my flight to Chicago to go to the Green Party annual meeting.

I’ve just gone through the obnoxious ritual of “security” — complete with taking off your belt and appropriately holding up your hands in a surrender pose, though I couldn’t resist sticking out my middle fingers as I assumed the position.

It’s a small example of the costs of the American Empire being paid by the citizens of Usonia.

There are lots of reasons for me not to run: Green Party candidates rarely break out of the low single digits, I’ve got lots on my hands as it is, I’m continuing to have issues from the concussion inflicted upon me by the State Department, though I’m sure they will clear up. I’m not suited to campaigning in some ways, I have no skills in raising cash and something of an aversion to administration. And the concussion hurt my brain in specific ways: name recall and facial recognition, two things stereotypically useful for politicians.

But I don’t think we need a typical politician. We need an anti-Trump. Someone who is willing to bellow out hard truths — but to actually mean it.

A political figure who will not shy away from questions of Empire, but articulate the horrific immorality of the Gaza genocide in a way that moves the US public like never before. To listen intently to would-be constituents — but to also education and indeed, challenge.

And also graphically display how the costs of Empire are hurting Usonian democracy, civil liberties and sovereignty — and people’s bank accounts. Israel as a domestic issue. Certainly not to limit the campaign to Palestine, but, yes, to center it and the issue of Empire. Particularly for what is largely a suburb of the imperial capital.

And to graphically use art as a way of reaching people.

I’ve been heartened by the response to the possibility of my running for Congress online. But I must add that the response locally has been less enthusiastic to date. The district seems a wholly owned subsidiary of the DNC to even dedicated activists.

Monika Wiesak highlighted to me that JFK started out as a journalist but then said that he decided to run for congress because he wished to change things rather than merely report on them.

I actually think that I’ve tried to re-invent journalism and make it a means of changing the world, confronting and exposing murderous officialdom in ways that compel. To lay out strategies for change. To crit not just officialdom and big media, but also movements and “alternative media”.

And if I were to by some divine bolt of lightning land in congress, I’d be what I think we need: A radical member of congress who does things that no others will do. To not just simply call unconstitutional wars unconstitutional, but to immediately put forward articles of impeachment. Regardless of who the president is.

Many are rightly excited by the candidacy of socialist Kshama Sawant.

But I think someone like myself would have additional levers to effect change. I would be able to firmly establish a new radical center. I can turn to Republicans and say: I’m with you and actually way ahead of you on the subject of pandemic origins. The problem is that you’re largely doing it to bash China rather than stopping dangerous lab work.

Indeed, I’m reminded of how the Greens in Germany (presumable before they became warmongers) were first elected, they refused to be seated on the left side of the parliament. They insisted on being seated in the center, saying they were not from the left, they were out in front.

I recently saw chunks of Spike Lee’s Malcolm X. There’s a great scene where Elijah Muhammad pours glasses of water in front of Malcolm, telling him that if people are only offered dirty water, they will drink it. But if they are finally offered clean water, they will hunger for it.

Another scene shows him in a daze, after he broke with the Nation of Islam, feeling isolated and under threat. A woman comes to him and tells him Jesus will protect him.

If there were a member of Congress who could both appeal and challenge “both sides” — they could continuously expose them without being partisan.

The Speaker of the House regularly hammers the gavel and says “this house will come to order”.

Indeed, the House of Representatives Must Come To Order.

The “representatives” must actually represent the interests of the public, the nation and humanity. Not AIPAC or other moneyed interest donors.

It’s appropriate that this meeting is in Chicago. It’s where Frank Lloyd Wright began his work.

Many say that the modern environmental movement began with Rachel Carlson’s Silent Spring, which was certainly important. But its roots go back, including to Wright, who argued for an Organic Architecture in harmony with Nature. Who wrote profusely about Usonian democracy.

Is there a path for us to put up our hands in victory for peace rather than to continually surrender to war?