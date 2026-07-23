husseini

husseini

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
I Rose's avatar
I Rose
2h

Always very exciting to read your posts. All the important observations on the “performative”protests, suggestions for direct demands, for not dropping, but including when distracted by ever new horrific ‘policies’ & actions.

Yes, to taking place at the center and honoring all who object to wars, war crimes, and wars against mother earth and all life.

I do not think that “We need an anti-Trump…” It’s the Trump ‘phenomena’ that IMO is used to absolve ‘us’ from any self critical analysis — from exploring how ‘we’ collude in what IS, and is divisive & alienating willing alliances. This is my only objection to your call.

About the airport scene… yes, it is obscene. It is however Not a Mandate — one can abstain and get “tapped down”. I prefer the latter because IMO it doesn't sanitize this dirty trick of turning all travelers to criminals.

Thank you for all your important interventions, and may you be fully healed from you head injury.

Reply
Share
Michael's avatar
Michael
2h

I would certainly support you if you feel so called. Your integrity and advocacy for humanity are amazing. I am not sure what can be redeemed about our society at this point, but even just for the sake of ending the genocide, it is worth trying whatever might make a difference.

I hope the Green gathering is a good experience. I saw the great lineup and considered going myself or at least connecting online. BUT their website was so convoluted and dysfunctional I got stuck in endless loops and could not find out how to register for either. Even their contact section was fairly unusable. I have had such experiences before with Greens, which reminded me that the idea of them being controlled opposition is not out of the question. (Not sure how many are hip to the covid nonsense either.)

I may have mentioned this amazing guy I worked with online last year to overcome a serious concussion. I totally concur with the 50 5-star ratings he has. Of all the treatments I had for all sorts of stuff after an accident last year, he was head and shoulders above everyone. Easy to access and pretty affordable to boot. https://mwconcussion.com/

Blessings!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sam Husseini · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture