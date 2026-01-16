From painting by Caitlin Johnstone . For breakdown of the scene of my being carried out, see here .

My greatest regret from last year is not spending more time pushing for legal remedy for how the State Department attacked me. I focused of course on legal measures to stop Israel’s slaughter in Palestine.

It was a year ago today that I tried to question Blinken at the State Department. Blinken lied, claiming he would take all questions, which I knew he wouldn’t. That’s why I was forcefully trying to get him to respond to my tough questions:

After they carried me out of the briefing room, they shoved me around in the hallway, inflicting a concussion upon me. I had headaches every day for many months as a result. The leader of the State Dept goon squad wouldn’t even give me his name but he did say, “Have a nice day, sir.”

They confiscated my press pass for a time, but then reissued it with no explanation for the reversal. They instituted new restrictions when Trump took over, including assigned seating, putting me way in the back, right near the door and have continued to avoid calling on me.

Under Trump-Rubio, they've only called on me once, after I kept saying "JFK?" I prefaced my question by mentioning how JFK tried to inspect Israel's nuclear sites, and asked if they would acknowledge the existence of Israel's nuclear arsenal. They refused:

They have avoided calling on me like the plague ever since, violating their own protocols and rules to do so. At one point, spokesperson Tammy Bruce even motioned for "security" goons to come after me again, effectively a threat of violence.

After Trump illegally bombed Iran last June, I repeatedly tried to ask about "impeachment" the entire news conference, but was never called on as usual:

Rubio had a Q and A session in December, which I didn't know about until after it happened. I'm told they phoned certain reporters to tell them to be at that media event.

But the State Department hasn’t had a normal, open briefing with a spokesperson since August.

Every day they put out an email saying they will not have a briefing, but now put a US flag atop their vacuous statements: