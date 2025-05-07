The so-called “Abraham Accords” are the most insidious phony name appropriation since “Israel”.

I assume Ansar Allah are not suckers, but it's kind of remarkable that they reach a deal with Trump just as he's going to the region. Is his goal to ensure he's not embarrassed by attacks on US targets while he's there? It's also a case of #InterestingTiming that this deal is reached just after Israel bombed Yemen directly.

And while Ansar Allah has been striking at Israeli shipping to stop its genocide, it looks like Israel is getting away with literally bombing the Conscience to prevent that ship from delivering aid to Gaza.

With what’s happening in Pakistan, see below, it’s worth noting how Imran Khan was ousted as leader of Pakistan in 2022, see Junaid Ahmed’s piece “The generals of Islamabad and their Zionist daydream.” If Khan had been able to exercise his rightful office since October of 2023, we might be in a very different place.

Junaid writes: "So contrary to the view that it was neutrality on the Russia-Ukraine war that instigated the regime change against Khan, it was his open condemnation of Israel & Zionism, a stance few Muslim/non-Muslim leaders dare take for fear of Washington’s backlash."

And adds: “"From prison, Khan released a statement calling on Muslim-majority nations—especially Pakistan and Turkey—and global allies of Palestine to form a protection force and enforce a no-fly zone over Gaza."

Also see Junaid’s piece “Imran Khan’s Pakistan: ‘Democracy Now,’ Democracy Deferred” about the role of so-called leftists in ousting Khan.

Kelly is board president of World BEYOND War. She just wrote the piece "We Were So Close: Life After Conscience and the Abraham Accords," which states: "Now, lead Trump envoy Steve Witkoff hints at an upcoming expansion of the Abraham Accords, a set of bilateral treaties between Israel and U.S. allied autocracies which essentially serve as massive arms deals in exchange for normalization of relations with Israel. To date, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Sudan have entered into these agreements which leave the issue of Palestinian safety and self-determination totally out of the picture. One by one, the Arab countries entering into the Abrahamic Accords abdicate meaningful solidarity with Palestine in exchange for economic deals and access to state-of-the-art U.S. weapons which they use to subjugate domestic dissent and engage in foreign wars. ... The Abraham Accords are not a peace deal: they represent a confederacy of killers."

Trump is scheduled to be in the region next week, and just made an agreement with Ansar Allah in Yemen to stop attacks.

AntiWar.com reports: "India Fires Missiles Into Pakistan and Pakistan-Administered Kashmir."

Ahmad teaches law, religion, and world politics in Pakistan and is the director of the Center for the Study of Islam and Decoloniality. He just wrote the piece "The art of distraction: War drums, dictatorships, and the dance of nuclear madness," which states: "What was feared has happened. India has launched military strikes deep inside Pakistan, and Islamabad claims to have retaliated in kind. The spark? A terrorist attack over a week ago in Indian-occupied Kashmir. As has become tradition, New Delhi wasted no time in pointing the finger at Islamabad, offering no concrete evidence -- only the kind of absolute certainty that usually accompanies nationalist fervor, not forensic investigations. Pakistan, for its part, condemned the attack and pledged cooperation in any investigation -- knowing full well it would be ignored. In the theatre of South Asian crisis management, evidence is optional; outrage is mandatory."