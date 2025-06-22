When I was in NYC in September, after going to a protest, Joe Catron, an activist who has lived in Gaza, took me to King of Falafel, a restaurant with images of war criminals on the floor who you step on and murals on the walls depicting Israel’s genocide.
I’ve not seen Joe since, but most everyday, I get an email from him, a list of news, local actions and resources (see bottom). He emails it out to tons of people in the area and around the world. He’s also affiliated with PalActions.com.
Here’s the email from this morning. People in other cities might want to take take inspiration:
As Israel attacks Iran, Palestinian resistance increases Gaza operations
In major escalation, Trump claims US bombers targeted three Iranian nuclear sites
A nuclear power without rules: How Israel quietly built its secret arsenal
True Promise III: A swarm of attack and suicide drones launched at Zionist entity
Israeli Gaza airstrikes kill children, aid seeking civilians
Mahmoud Khalil vows to continue protesting Israel’s war in Gaza after coming back home
‘This ain’t aid, it’s death’: Gaza food distribution plagued by violence and shortage; UN calls situation ‘already apocalyptic’
Footage shows how Israel has positioned its air defenses inside the city
I survived a massacre at a school in Gaza. My students did not.
Gaza boy inconsolable after father killed by Israeli air attack
A deadly race for food: Palestinians in Gaza risk harrowing journey day after day
Veterans and Allies Fast for Gaza
Sunday, June 22 - Monday, June 30
9:30 am - 3:00 pm
The U.S. Mission to the United Nations
Sunday, June 22
11:00 am
Lt. Federico Narvaez Tot Lot, Flatbush
Sunday, June 22
12:00 noon
Sunday, June 22
12:00 noon
Sunday, June 22
12:00 noon
Shore Road and 97th Street, Bay Ridge
Sunday, June 22
12:30 pm
Sunday, June 22
12:30 pm
Sunday, June 22
1:00 pm
Patchogue Road and Main Street, Port Jefferson Station
Sunday, June 22
2:00 pm
Sunday, June 22
3:00 pm
SOMA Demands Stop the Genocide and No War with Iran
Sunday, June 22
3:00 pm
South Orange Avenue and Route 510, South Orange Village
Sunday, June 22
4:00 pm
Welcome Home Rally with Mahmoud Khalil
Sunday, June 22
5:30 pm
Cathedral of St. John the Divine
Mondays with Mikie for a Free Palestine
Monday, June 23
12:00 noon
357 South Livingston Avenue, Livingston
Monday, June 23
5:30 pm
Volunteer Meeting and Art Build
Monday, June 23
6:30 pm
Monday, June 23
7:30 pm
Roulette Intermedium, Boerum Hill
Tuesday, June 24
4:00 pm
5th Avenue and 44th Street, Sunset Park
Wednesday, June 25
3:00 pm
3050 NJ-38, Mt. Laurel Township
Teaneck Peace and Justice Vigil
Wednesday, June 25
4:00 pm
Thursday, June 26
6:00 pm
Thursday, June 26
7:00 pm
Hands Off Gaza! Hands Off the West Bank!
Friday, June 27
10:00 am
Friday, June 27
4:00 pm
Office of Congressman Gregory W. Meeks, Arverne
Saturday, June 28
12:00 noon
5th Avenue and 44th Street, Sunset Park
Protest for Palestine and Lebanon
Saturday, June 28
12:00 noon
1170 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood
Saturday, June 28
5:30 pm
Saturday, June 28
6:00 pm
Saturday, June 28
6:00 pm
The World’s Borough Bookshop, Jackson Heights
Sunday, June 29
11:00 am
Lt. Federico Narvaez Tot Lot, Flatbush
Sunday, June 29
12:00 noon
Sunday, June 29
12:00 noon
Sunday, June 29
1:00 pm
Patchogue Road and Main Street, Port Jefferson Station
Sunday, June 29
3:00 pm
Mondays with Mikie for a Free Palestine
Monday, June 30
12:00 noon
357 South Livingston Avenue, Livingston
Monday, June 30
5:30 pm
Volunteer Meeting and Art Build
Monday, June 30
6:30 pm
Tuesday, July 1
4:00 pm
5th Avenue and 44th Street, Sunset Park
Wednesday, July 2
3:00 pm
3050 NJ-38, Mt. Laurel Township
Teaneck Peace and Justice Vigil
Wednesday, July 2
4:00 pm
Hands Off Gaza! Hands Off the West Bank!
Friday, July 4
10:00 am
Friday, July 4
4:00 pm
Office of Congressman Gregory W. Meeks, Arverne
Saturday, July 5
12:00 noon
5th Avenue and 44th Street, Sunset Park
Protest for Palestine and Lebanon
Saturday, July 5
12:00 noon
1170 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood
Saturday, July 5
1:00 pm
St. Mark’s Church in-the-Bowery
Sunday, July 6
11:00 am
Lt. Federico Narvaez Tot Lot, Flatbush
Sunday, July 6
12:00 noon
Rally in Support of the Palestinian People
Sunday, July 6
12:00 noon
Trenton Farmers’ Market, Lawrence Township
Sunday, July 6
12:00 noon
Sunday, July 6
3:00 pm
Mondays with Mikie for a Free Palestine
Monday, July 7
12:00 noon
357 South Livingston Avenue, Livingston
Monday, July 7
5:30 pm
Volunteer Meeting and Art Build
Monday, July 7
6:30 pm
Tuesday, July 8
4:00 pm
5th Avenue and 44th Street, Sunset Park
Wednesday, July 9
3:00 pm
3050 NJ-38, Mt. Laurel Township
Teaneck Peace and Justice Vigil
Wednesday, July 9
4:00 pm
Hands Off Gaza! Hands Off the West Bank!
Friday, July 11
10:00 am
Friday, July 11
4:00 pm
Office of Congressman Gregory W. Meeks, Arverne
Saturday, July 12
12:00 noon
5th Avenue and 44th Street, Sunset Park
Protest for Palestine and Lebanon
Saturday, July 12
12:00 noon
1170 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood
Sunday, July 13
11:00 am
Lt. Federico Narvaez Tot Lot, Flatbush
Sunday, July 13
12:00 noon
Sunday, July 13
12:00 noon
Sunday, July 13
3:00 pm
Mondays with Mikie for a Free Palestine
Monday, July 14
12:00 noon
357 South Livingston Avenue, Livingston
Monday, July 14
5:30 pm
Volunteer Meeting and Art Build
Monday, July 14
6:30 pm
Tuesday, July 15
4:00 pm
5th Avenue and 44th Street, Sunset Park
Wednesday, July 16
3:00 pm
3050 NJ-38, Mt. Laurel Township
Teaneck Peace and Justice Vigil
Wednesday, July 16
4:00 pm
Hands Off Gaza! Hands Off the West Bank!
Friday, July 18
10:00 am
Friday, July 18
4:00 pm
Office of Congressman Gregory W. Meeks, Arverne
Saturday, July 19
12:00 noon
5th Avenue and 44th Street, Sunset Park
Protest for Palestine and Lebanon
Saturday, July 19
12:00 noon
1170 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood
Sunday, July 20
11:00 am
Lt. Federico Narvaez Tot Lot, Flatbush
Sunday, July 20
12:00 noon
Rally in Support of the Palestinian People
Sunday, July 20
12:00 noon
Trenton Farmers’ Market, Lawrence Township
Sunday, July 20
12:00 noon
Sunday, July 20
3:00 pm
Mondays with Mikie for a Free Palestine
Monday, July 21
12:00 noon
357 South Livingston Avenue, Livingston
Monday, July 21
5:30 pm
Volunteer Meeting and Art Build
Monday, July 21
6:30 pm
Tuesday, July 22
4:00 pm
5th Avenue and 44th Street, Sunset Park
Wednesday, July 23
3:00 pm
3050 NJ-38, Mt. Laurel Township
Teaneck Peace and Justice Vigil
Wednesday, July 23
4:00 pm
Hands Off Gaza! Hands Off the West Bank!
Friday, July 25
10:00 am
Friday, July 25
4:00 pm
Office of Congressman Gregory W. Meeks, Arverne
Saturday, July 26
12:00 noon
5th Avenue and 44th Street, Sunset Park
Protest for Palestine and Lebanon
Saturday, July 26
12:00 noon
1170 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood
Sunday, July 27
11:00 am
Lt. Federico Narvaez Tot Lot, Flatbush
Sunday, July 27
12:00 noon
Sunday, July 27
12:00 noon
Sunday, July 27
3:00 pm
Mondays with Mikie for a Free Palestine
Monday, July 28
12:00 noon
357 South Livingston Avenue, Livingston
Monday, July 28
5:30 pm
Volunteer Meeting and Art Build
Monday, July 28
6:30 pm
Tuesday, July 29
4:00 pm
5th Avenue and 44th Street, Sunset Park
Wednesday, July 30
3:00 pm
3050 NJ-38, Mt. Laurel Township
Teaneck Peace and Justice Vigil
Wednesday, July 30
4:00 pm
Hands Off Gaza! Hands Off the West Bank!
Friday, July 30
10:00 am
Find more actions:
Or organize one using this Rally Toolkit.
News and voices from the genocide:
Breaking information from the ground
Ali Tahrawi [Instagram]
Gaza Notifications [X]
Gaza Voice [X]
Gazan Voices [Instagram]
Hani Abushsiba [Instagram]
Hansen Salem [Instagram]
Hussam Hamouda [X]
Maha Hussaini [X]
Majdi Fathi [Instagram]
Maram Humaid [X]
Motasem A. Dalloul [X]
Osama Abu Rabee [X]
Palestine Highlights [X]
Palestine Online [X]
Rabie Noqaira [Instagram]
Resistance News Network [Telegram]
Times of Gaza [X]
Palestinian community-based organizations in Gaza to support:
Ahli Arab Hospital (choose under “Please direct my support”)
Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate (check “Write us a comment,” then write “PJS-2023”)
Also consider eSims for Gaza and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
I receive it. I love it. thank you Joe.
Awesome to see that list. I will be traveling to DC to join the Interfaith Action for Palestine next week. https://www.interfaithforpalestine.com/