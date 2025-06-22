When I was in NYC in September, after going to a protest, Joe Catron, an activist who has lived in Gaza, took me to King of Falafel, a restaurant with images of war criminals on the floor who you step on and murals on the walls depicting Israel’s genocide.

I’ve not seen Joe since, but most everyday, I get an email from him, a list of news, local actions and resources (see bottom). He emails it out to tons of people in the area and around the world. He’s also affiliated with PalActions.com.

Here’s the email from this morning. People in other cities might want to take take inspiration:

Veterans and Allies Fast for Gaza

Sunday, June 22 - Monday, June 30

9:30 am - 3:00 pm

The U.S. Mission to the United Nations

Vigil for Palestine

Sunday, June 22

11:00 am

Lt. Federico Narvaez Tot Lot, Flatbush

Ceasefire Now

Sunday, June 22

12:00 noon

Shake Shack Nanuet

Stand for Palestine!

Sunday, June 22

12:00 noon

450 NY-211, Middletown

Under the Same Sky

Sunday, June 22

12:00 noon

Shore Road and 97th Street, Bay Ridge

Plant Fundraiser for Gaza

Sunday, June 22

12:30 pm

31st Avenue, Astoria

Tarot Table

Sunday, June 22

12:30 pm

31st Avenue, Astoria

Vigil for Gaza

Sunday, June 22

1:00 pm

Patchogue Road and Main Street, Port Jefferson Station

Stop the War on Iran!

Sunday, June 22

2:00 pm

Times Square

Ceasefire Now!

Sunday, June 22

3:00 pm

The Windmill, Sag Harbor

SOMA Demands Stop the Genocide and No War with Iran

Sunday, June 22

3:00 pm

South Orange Avenue and Route 510, South Orange Village

Open Meeting

Sunday, June 22

4:00 pm

Hub17NYC, Tompkinsville

Welcome Home Rally with Mahmoud Khalil

Sunday, June 22

5:30 pm

Cathedral of St. John the Divine

Mondays with Mikie for a Free Palestine

Monday, June 23

12:00 noon

357 South Livingston Avenue, Livingston

Vigil Mondays

Monday, June 23

5:30 pm

720 West 181st Street

Volunteer Meeting and Art Build

Monday, June 23

6:30 pm

The People’s Forum

Emergency Aid for Gaza

Monday, June 23

7:30 pm

Roulette Intermedium, Boerum Hill

Permanent Ceasefire Now!

Tuesday, June 24

4:00 pm

5th Avenue and 44th Street, Sunset Park

Solidarity Rally

Wednesday, June 25

3:00 pm

3050 NJ-38, Mt. Laurel Township

Teaneck Peace and Justice Vigil

Wednesday, June 25

4:00 pm

Teaneck National Guard Armory

No War on Iran!

Thursday, June 26

6:00 pm

Union Square

Open Meeting

Thursday, June 26

7:00 pm

CAAAV

Hands Off Gaza! Hands Off the West Bank!

Friday, June 27

10:00 am

Industry City, Sunset Park

Rockaway for Palestine

Friday, June 27

4:00 pm

Office of Congressman Gregory W. Meeks, Arverne

Permanent Ceasefire Now!

Saturday, June 28

12:00 noon

5th Avenue and 44th Street, Sunset Park

Protest for Palestine and Lebanon

Saturday, June 28

12:00 noon

1170 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood

Painting for Palestine

Saturday, June 28

5:30 pm

The People’s Forum

Benefit Concert

Saturday, June 28

6:00 pm

Recirculation

Write to Protect Palestine!

Saturday, June 28

6:00 pm

The World’s Borough Bookshop, Jackson Heights

Vigil for Palestine

Sunday, June 29

11:00 am

Lt. Federico Narvaez Tot Lot, Flatbush

Ceasefire Now

Sunday, June 29

12:00 noon

Shake Shack Nanuet

Stand for Palestine!

Sunday, June 29

12:00 noon

450 NY-211, Middletown

Vigil for Gaza

Sunday, June 29

1:00 pm

Patchogue Road and Main Street, Port Jefferson Station

Ceasefire Now!

Sunday, June 29

3:00 pm

The Windmill, Sag Harbor

Mondays with Mikie for a Free Palestine

Monday, June 30

12:00 noon

357 South Livingston Avenue, Livingston

Vigil Mondays

Monday, June 30

5:30 pm

720 West 181st Street

Volunteer Meeting and Art Build

Monday, June 30

6:30 pm

The People’s Forum

Permanent Ceasefire Now!

Tuesday, July 1

4:00 pm

5th Avenue and 44th Street, Sunset Park

Solidarity Rally

Wednesday, July 2

3:00 pm

3050 NJ-38, Mt. Laurel Township

Teaneck Peace and Justice Vigil

Wednesday, July 2

4:00 pm

Teaneck National Guard Armory

Hands Off Gaza! Hands Off the West Bank!

Friday, July 4

10:00 am

Industry City, Sunset Park

Rockaway for Palestine

Friday, July 4

4:00 pm

Office of Congressman Gregory W. Meeks, Arverne

Permanent Ceasefire Now!

Saturday, July 5

12:00 noon

5th Avenue and 44th Street, Sunset Park

Protest for Palestine and Lebanon

Saturday, July 5

12:00 noon

1170 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood

5th of July Town Hall

Saturday, July 5

1:00 pm

St. Mark’s Church in-the-Bowery

Vigil for Palestine

Sunday, July 6

11:00 am

Lt. Federico Narvaez Tot Lot, Flatbush

Ceasefire Now

Sunday, July 6

12:00 noon

Shake Shack Nanuet

Rally in Support of the Palestinian People

Sunday, July 6

12:00 noon

Trenton Farmers’ Market, Lawrence Township

Stand for Palestine!

Sunday, July 6

12:00 noon

450 NY-211, Middletown

Ceasefire Now!

Sunday, July 6

3:00 pm

The Windmill, Sag Harbor

Mondays with Mikie for a Free Palestine

Monday, July 7

12:00 noon

357 South Livingston Avenue, Livingston

Vigil Mondays

Monday, July 7

5:30 pm

720 West 181st Street

Volunteer Meeting and Art Build

Monday, July 7

6:30 pm

The People’s Forum

Permanent Ceasefire Now!

Tuesday, July 8

4:00 pm

5th Avenue and 44th Street, Sunset Park

Solidarity Rally

Wednesday, July 9

3:00 pm

3050 NJ-38, Mt. Laurel Township

Teaneck Peace and Justice Vigil

Wednesday, July 9

4:00 pm

Teaneck National Guard Armory

Hands Off Gaza! Hands Off the West Bank!

Friday, July 11

10:00 am

Industry City, Sunset Park

Rockaway for Palestine

Friday, July 11

4:00 pm

Office of Congressman Gregory W. Meeks, Arverne

Permanent Ceasefire Now!

Saturday, July 12

12:00 noon

5th Avenue and 44th Street, Sunset Park

Protest for Palestine and Lebanon

Saturday, July 12

12:00 noon

1170 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood

Vigil for Palestine

Sunday, July 13

11:00 am

Lt. Federico Narvaez Tot Lot, Flatbush

Ceasefire Now

Sunday, July 13

12:00 noon

Shake Shack Nanuet

Stand for Palestine!

Sunday, July 13

12:00 noon

450 NY-211, Middletown

Ceasefire Now!

Sunday, July 13

3:00 pm

The Windmill, Sag Harbor

Mondays with Mikie for a Free Palestine

Monday, July 14

12:00 noon

357 South Livingston Avenue, Livingston

Vigil Mondays

Monday, July 14

5:30 pm

720 West 181st Street

Volunteer Meeting and Art Build

Monday, July 14

6:30 pm

The People’s Forum

Permanent Ceasefire Now!

Tuesday, July 15

4:00 pm

5th Avenue and 44th Street, Sunset Park

Solidarity Rally

Wednesday, July 16

3:00 pm

3050 NJ-38, Mt. Laurel Township

Teaneck Peace and Justice Vigil

Wednesday, July 16

4:00 pm

Teaneck National Guard Armory

Hands Off Gaza! Hands Off the West Bank!

Friday, July 18

10:00 am

Industry City, Sunset Park

Rockaway for Palestine

Friday, July 18

4:00 pm

Office of Congressman Gregory W. Meeks, Arverne

Permanent Ceasefire Now!

Saturday, July 19

12:00 noon

5th Avenue and 44th Street, Sunset Park

Protest for Palestine and Lebanon

Saturday, July 19

12:00 noon

1170 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood

Vigil for Palestine

Sunday, July 20

11:00 am

Lt. Federico Narvaez Tot Lot, Flatbush

Ceasefire Now

Sunday, July 20

12:00 noon

Shake Shack Nanuet

Rally in Support of the Palestinian People

Sunday, July 20

12:00 noon

Trenton Farmers’ Market, Lawrence Township

Stand for Palestine!

Sunday, July 20

12:00 noon

450 NY-211, Middletown

Ceasefire Now!

Sunday, July 20

3:00 pm

The Windmill, Sag Harbor

Mondays with Mikie for a Free Palestine

Monday, July 21

12:00 noon

357 South Livingston Avenue, Livingston

Vigil Mondays

Monday, July 21

5:30 pm

720 West 181st Street

Volunteer Meeting and Art Build

Monday, July 21

6:30 pm

The People’s Forum

Permanent Ceasefire Now!

Tuesday, July 22

4:00 pm

5th Avenue and 44th Street, Sunset Park

Solidarity Rally

Wednesday, July 23

3:00 pm

3050 NJ-38, Mt. Laurel Township

Teaneck Peace and Justice Vigil

Wednesday, July 23

4:00 pm

Teaneck National Guard Armory

Hands Off Gaza! Hands Off the West Bank!

Friday, July 25

10:00 am

Industry City, Sunset Park

Rockaway for Palestine

Friday, July 25

4:00 pm

Office of Congressman Gregory W. Meeks, Arverne

Permanent Ceasefire Now!

Saturday, July 26

12:00 noon

5th Avenue and 44th Street, Sunset Park

Protest for Palestine and Lebanon

Saturday, July 26

12:00 noon

1170 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood

Vigil for Palestine

Sunday, July 27

11:00 am

Lt. Federico Narvaez Tot Lot, Flatbush

Ceasefire Now

Sunday, July 27

12:00 noon

Shake Shack Nanuet

Stand for Palestine!

Sunday, July 27

12:00 noon

450 NY-211, Middletown

Ceasefire Now!

Sunday, July 27

3:00 pm

The Windmill, Sag Harbor

Mondays with Mikie for a Free Palestine

Monday, July 28

12:00 noon

357 South Livingston Avenue, Livingston

Vigil Mondays

Monday, July 28

5:30 pm

720 West 181st Street

Volunteer Meeting and Art Build

Monday, July 28

6:30 pm

The People’s Forum

Permanent Ceasefire Now!

Tuesday, July 29

4:00 pm

5th Avenue and 44th Street, Sunset Park

Solidarity Rally

Wednesday, July 30

3:00 pm

3050 NJ-38, Mt. Laurel Township

Teaneck Peace and Justice Vigil

Wednesday, July 30

4:00 pm

Teaneck National Guard Armory

Hands Off Gaza! Hands Off the West Bank!

Friday, July 30

10:00 am

Industry City, Sunset Park

Find more actions:

Or organize one using this Rally Toolkit.

News and voices from the genocide:

Breaking information from the ground

Ahmed El-Madhoun [Instagram, X]

Ali Tahrawi [Instagram]

Anas Al-Sharif [Instagram, X]

Aya Isleem [Telegram, X]

AlQastal News [Facebook, X]

Bayan Abusultan [Instagram, X]

Bisan Owda [Instagram, X]

Aseel Mousa [Linktree, X]

Eye on Palestine [Instagram, Linktree, Telegram, X]

Gaza Notifications [X]

Gaza Translated in English [Instagram, TikTok]

Gaza Voice [X]

Gazan Voices [Instagram]

Hani Abushsiba [Instagram]

Hansen Salem [Instagram]

Hind Khoudary [Instagram, X]

Hussam Hamouda [X]

Maha Hussaini [X]

Mahmoud Bassam [Instagram, X]

Majdi Fathi [Instagram]

Maram Humaid [X]

Moaz Abutaha [Facebook, TikTok]

Motasem A. Dalloul [X]

Osama Abu Rabee [X]

Palestine Highlights [X]

Palestine Online [X]

Palestine Red Crescent Society [Instagram, X]

Rabie Noqaira [Instagram]

Resistance News Network [Telegram]

Ruwaida Amer [Instagram, X]

Times of Gaza [X]

Translating Falasteen [Instagram, X]

V Palestine [Telegram, X]

Walid Mahmoud [Instagram, X]

Wissam Shabat [Instagram, X]

Palestinian community-based organizations in Gaza to support:

Also consider eSims for Gaza and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).