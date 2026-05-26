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esra1980's avatar
esra1980
1d

So relevant. And reading this in the day of 'arafa, a blessed day for many Muslims, it is especially poignant to me. It is reassuring to hear that God has control over all, evil is known and noticed, there is imminent reckoning and makes me want to seek refuge from all evil (including my own lower self's) more. Thanks for sharing.

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J. Michael Springmann's avatar
J. Michael Springmann
1d

And maybe themselves

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