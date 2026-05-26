From Habakkuk, Chapter 1:

2 How long, Lord, must I call for help,

but you do not listen?

Or cry out to you, “Violence!”

but you do not save?

3 Why do you make me look at injustice?

Why do you tolerate wrongdoing?

Destruction and violence are before me;

there is strife, and conflict abounds.

4 Therefore the law is paralyzed,

and justice never prevails.

The wicked hem in the righteous,

so that justice is perverted….

From Habakkuk, Chapter 2:

8 Because you have plundered many nations,

the peoples who are left will plunder you.

For you have shed human blood;

you have destroyed lands and cities and everyone in them.

9 “Woe to him who builds his house by unjust gain,

setting his nest on high

to escape the clutches of ruin!

10 You have plotted the ruin of many peoples,

shaming your own house and forfeiting your life.

11 The stones of the wall will cry out,

and the beams of the woodwork will echo it.

12 “Woe to him who builds a city with bloodshed

and establishes a town by injustice!

13 Has not the Lord Almighty determined

that the people’s labor is only fuel for the fire,

that the nations exhaust themselves for nothing?

14 For the Earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord

as the waters cover the sea.

15 “Woe to him who gives drink to his neighbors,

pouring it from the wineskin till they are drunk,

so that he can gaze on their naked bodies!

16 You will be filled with shame instead of glory.

Now it is your turn! Drink and let your nakedness be exposed!

The cup from the Lord’s right hand is coming around to you,

and disgrace will cover your glory.

17 The violence you have done to Lebanon will overwhelm you,

and your destruction of animals will terrify you.

For you have shed human blood;

you have destroyed lands and cities and everyone in them.

18 “Of what value is an idol carved by a craftsman?

Or an image that teaches lies?

For the one who makes it trusts in his own creation;

he makes idols that cannot speak.

19 Woe to him who says to wood, ‘Come to life!’

Or to lifeless stone, ‘Wake up!’

Can it give guidance?

It is covered with gold and silver;

there is no breath in it.”

20 The Lord is in his holy temple;

let all the Earth be silent before him.

I’m aware of various interpretations of who God and Habakkuk are referencing at various points in their dialogue and the “solution” that God allegedly tells Habakkuk. It seems beside the point as to the import of the statements quoted for the purposes here.