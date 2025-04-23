husseini

Denise Conroy
15h

So sad. Said no one ever. I cheered when I saw he resigned. The man is a traitor to humanity and decency. Good riddance!

Joy in HK
13h

The Hind Rajab Foundation has filed a request for prosecution in the United States against Yuval Shatel, an Israeli soldier accused of serious violations of international humanitarian law during Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

The request, which outlines the evidence and criminal charges against Shatel, was submitted to both the U.S. Department of Justice and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and calls for Shatel’s immediate arrest and prosecution under U.S. federal law for:

War crimes under 18 U.S.C. § 2441

Conspiracy to commit war crimes under 18 U.S.C. § 371

Genocide and conspiracy to commit genocide under 18 U.S.C. § 1091

The Hind Rajab Foundation can use our help. Please join me in making a contribution.

https://buy.stripe.com/cN228hbY5g7jaM84gg

To know more about The Hind Rajab Foundation, there are a couple of really good interviews that Glenn Greenwald did on his Rumble platform, and Ali Abunimah of the Electronic Intifada, did with the head of this organisation, Dyad Abou Jahjah. It was very informative.

Here's a petition calling for accountability for the arrest of Ali Abunimah in Switzerland for the crime of speaking about Palestinian rights:

https://chng.it/8D4pkxPhWS

Please sign the petition and share widely.

