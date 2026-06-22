Glenn Ivey is “my” congressman. Except he’s not. An activist with Prince Georges 4 Palestine calls him “AIPAC Ivey” — which is apt. He loves going to imperial Israel and meeting with Melenoski/Netanyahu — and of course taking AIPAC cash.

He defeated Donna Edwards in 2020 — who in 2009 was one of the few members of Congress to bother to go to Gaza.

As previously noted, the ads against Edwards were funded by pro-Israeli groups, but they made no mention of Israel. They just accused Edwards of poor constituent services. See news release I did back in 2020: “‘AIPAC Has Taken Over the Democratic Primary Process.’”

Over the last two years, Ivey’s been the target of protests:

But he’s been grateful for his AIPAC support:

And he plans on taking lots more:

Most recently, Ivey voted against the Lebanon War powers resolution put forward by Rashida Tlaib.

Reverse Canary Mission tells us:

Ivey has repeatedly voted to provide billions of dollars in military aid to Israel, directly arming the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) as they carry out mass slaughter, destruction of civilian infrastructure, and ethnic cleansing in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. These funds ensure the continuation of Israel’s genocidal campaign, where confirmed Palestinian death tolls represent conservative estimates due to the systematic targeting of journalists, hospitals, and civil infrastructure — the actual number of Palestinians slaughtered reaches well into the hundreds of thousands. In May 2024, Ivey voted in favor of H.R. 6090, the Antisemitism Awareness Act, which adopts the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism. This definition weaponizes accusations of antisemitism to suppress protected political speech criticizing Israel’s occupation, apartheid, and genocide. The ACLU has explicitly warned that the bill could pressure colleges and universities to restrict student and faculty expression critical of the Israeli government out of fear of losing federal funding, effectively chilling pro-Palestinian advocacy and equating opposition to settler-colonialism with hatred of Jews.

Ivey is being challenged by Jakeya Johnson and others in the primary on Tuesday, but seems likely to win.

Track AIPAC states that Marylanders pay over $370 million to Israel so it can bomb and slaughter.

The question becomes — as many celebrate the apparent shift in public opinion on Israel: Why isn’t it having a bigger effect in elections?