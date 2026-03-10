husseini

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Michael Gillespie's avatar
Michael Gillespie
6dEdited

Indeed. The only thing Washington and Tel Aviv enjoy more than killing Arabs and Muslims is ginning up wars between Arab and Muslim countries and selling weapons to both sides.

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Mags Schneider's avatar
Mags Schneider
6d

Certainly looks that way

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