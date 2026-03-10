I just drafted this via accuracy.org —

Drop Site News reports: “U.S. and Israeli airstrikes [continue to] pound Iran. ... ‘Black rain’ reported in Tehran after Israeli strikes on oil facilities. Desalination plants targeted in strikes [in Iran and Bahrain]. Oil prices soar; Bahrain and Kuwait oil companies declare force majeure. Iran’s retaliatory strikes continue to hit the Gulf. Record pace of strikes in U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign on Iran, according to Airwars, including twice as many as during the opening days of Israel’s war on Gaza.”

The outlet also reports: “Devastating U.S.-Israeli strikes on a residential complex in eastern Tehran late Monday killed about 40 people, according to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.”

Nick Turse in The Intercept reports: “U.S. Military Refuses to Endorse Trump Claim That Iran Bombed Girls’ School.”

Meanwhile Al Jazeera reports: “Israeli attacks on Lebanon displace 100,000 in just one day, total rises to over 667,000.” AP reports: “Lebanese parliament extends term by 2 years as Israel intensifies attacks on Lebanon.”

MUHAMMAD SHEHADA, muhammadushehada@gmail.com, @muhammadshehad2

Available for a limited number of interviews, Shehada is with Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor and the European Council on Foreign Relations.

He commented in response to statements by Sen. Lindsey Graham: “Israel and the U.S. are desperate to draw Arab countries into a direct confrontation with Iran to deplete those same countries and get Muslims to destroy each other (especially Gulf countries that have been competing with the West in attracting capital, talent and investments). This way Israel would emerge on top as the region’s uncontested hegemon and thug. If Arab countries join this war, the U.S. would significantly reduce its military force in Iran and instead sell weapons to warring parties and provide them with ‘supervision and intel’ through CENTCOM.” Also see Shehada’s post criticizing CNN and other major media.

He was recently on the Electronic Intifada livestream: “Will Gaza be a testing ground for dubious crypto scams?“ His recent pieces for the Israeli magazine +972 include “How Netanyahu is sabotaging phase two of the Gaza ceasefire” and “What’s behind Israel’s new plan to divide Gaza in two.”