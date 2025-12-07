husseini

husseini

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
2d

Of your flag experience, near here there is a circle of flags of various nations that is supposed to celebrate cultural diversity. I noticed an Israeli flag was flying and I contacted the city asking why a county that is deliberately destroying a culture is represented in this circle of flags. Hypocrisy. The Israeli flag has since been removed. A small thing, but something.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael's avatar
Michael
1d

Grateful for your continued on-point focus on things that matter, Sam Husseini. I am amazed by both the breadth and pertinence of your posts. But even more so by how even this reflective post has something "actionable" about it, something that dovetails with getting institutions (like the UN) to remember their integrity and fulfill their purpose, something reminding us of what it is to be truly human. I am grasping for words here... thank you...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sam Husseini
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sam Husseini · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture