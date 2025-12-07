When I was a kid in D.C., I wondered why the Kennedy Center was called that. It’s devoted to arts I thought — why is it named after a political figure? Did JFK paint or sing on the side I wondered. I don’t think I was conscious of the assassination at the time, I just knew he was a president.

What would become known as the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts was decades in the making. He was among the many supporters of the National Cultural Center Act which finally passed in 1958 and of course shortly after his assassination, the Center was named for him.

Notably, a month before his killing in Dallas, he gave a speech on the arts upon the occasion of the opening of another institution, the Robert Frost Library at Amherst College. Said Kennedy:

When power leads men towards arrogance, poetry reminds him of his limitations. When power narrows the areas of man’s concern, poetry reminds him of the richness and diversity of his existence. When power corrupts, poetry cleanses. For art establishes the basic human truth which must serve as the touchstone of our judgment.

The artist, however faithful to his personal vision of reality, becomes the last champion of the individual mind and sensibility against an intrusive society and an officious state. The great artist is thus a solitary figure. He has, as Frost said, a lover’s quarrel with the world. In pursuing his perceptions of reality, he must often sail against the currents of his time. This is not a popular role. If Robert Frost was much honored in his lifetime, it was because a good many preferred to ignore his darker truths. Yet in retrospect, we see how the artist’s fidelity has strengthened the fibre of our national life.

If sometimes our great artists have been the most critical of our society, it is because their sensitivity and their concern for justice, which must motivate any true artist, makes him aware that our Nation falls short of its highest potential. I see little of more importance to the future of our country and our civilization than full recognition of the place of the artist.

If art is to nourish the roots of our culture, society must set the artist free to follow his vision wherever it takes him. We must never forget that art is not a form of propaganda; it is a form of truth.

I watched the tiniest bit of the bread and circuses the self-appointed chairman Trump MC-ed at the Kennedy Center last night with Sylvester Stallone and KISS. Still, the contrast with the above could hardly be more glaring. It’s tempting to say it’s simply all gone downhill and we’re approaching an Idiocracy — but I fear this is too optimistic.

And the decline was almost pre-ordained.

I remember going to the Kennedy Center in the early 90s when I was visiting my mother, who loves the place. I noticed that in their “Hall of Nations” that the Iraqi flag was not to be seen. I got blank looks from one or two workers I asked. So, I called them when I got back to NYC, where I lived at the time. They claimed I was mistaken, the Iraqi flag was there. I didn’t buy it, but I basically dropped the matter.

Years later, in 2018, I picked it up again. At that point, the Iranian, North Korean, Cuban and Palestinian flag were notably absent in the “Hall of Nations”. Eileen T. Andrews, the then vice president of public relations wrote back to me: “The only flags we display in the Hall of Nations are ones that have a formal diplomatic relationship with the U.S.”

When I challenged her on the role of the Center as being a manifestation of the designs of the “Officious State” she stressed, “The Kennedy Center is a FEDERAL building, originally authorized by the U.S. government through the National Cultural Center Act in 1958. While the programming on our stages and our educational activities are covered by the Kennedy Center’s contributed and earned income, the actual maintenance of the building and upkeep of its facilities are supported by the congressional appropriated funding, ~$34 million annually out of a $200+M operating budget (appropriation funding levels vary slightly from year to year).” (I should note that original funding for the Center also came from the establishment Ford Foundation and the Rockefellers.)

Andrews went on to stress that the “Kennedy Center has full curatorial control of its programming” and noted some Palestinian cultural programing they had hosted.

After a bit of a back and forth, I got an idea. I wondered if the Kennedy Center could show paintings of the Palestinian, Cuban, Iranian and North Korean flags on the walls — sort of turning Jasper Johns on his head. So I wrote: “Are sculptures and paintings under the purview of the curatorial staff?” Ms. Andrews likely saw where I was going and cut off communication at that point. Disclosure: I had begun painting “flags” around this time —

“Future Flag” — 2017. A resurrected bird takes flight and eats the maggots that were feeding off it. Art page: BeThatEmpty.org

I recall years ago, on its upper level, the Kennedy Center would have rotating artistic exhibits. I remember seeing one with Arabic calligraphy. A few years ago, those sort of displays stopped being shown there. The upper level became a “multimedia” showcase of all things JFK.

Well, that’s not true. I went through that exhibit quite carefully. It shows video and audio and text of many of his speeches and such — but I remarkably don’t recall seeing anything about his warnings about the true artist being the

“last champion of the individual mind and sensibility against an intrusive society and an officious state”

So, given that funding and mentality, can we be surprised where the Center has ended up?

And it indeed seems a mistake to name a cultural venue after a political figure. My kid self may have been quite right after all.

JFK should have been honored not with an arts center, but by the nation facing its “darker truths” and honestly determining and acting upon the facts of his killing.

The least that could come of it was a center which would live up to his words.

