husseini

husseini

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J. Michael Springmann's avatar
J. Michael Springmann
6h

Iran must stop believing it’s own bravado & take strong action against the Zionist Entity or be overthrown by its own people

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sam Husseini
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture