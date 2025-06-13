I put this news release out via accuracy.org this morning. I’m spending too much time on X — @samhusseini.

Late Thursday afternoon, the UN General Assembly voted with an overwhelming 149 affirmatives for a ceasefire in Gaza and demanded that Israel “immediately end the blockade” on Gaza, calling on member states to use “all measures necessary … to ensure compliance by Israel with its obligations.” About three hours later, Israel started bombing Iran.

Quds News Network reports: “Amid a complete outage of internet and telecommunications, Israeli warplanes bombard Jabalia Al-Balad in northern Gaza.” Israel in the last day has reportedly killed 103 Palestinians in Gaza, including 21 aid seekers. Zeteo reports: “American Security Contractor Unloads on U.S.-Israeli ‘Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.’“

Trita Parsi posted a picture of a dead Iranian child: “Having run out of children to kill in Gaza, it appears Israel is now targeting children in Iran. This was Tehran just hours ago.” AntiWar.com reports: “Official: U.S.-Israeli Deception Gave Iran False Security Ahead of Attack.” Responsible Statecraft reports: “Trump knew about Israel attacks, already threatening ‘next’ ones.” See updates from Al-Jazeera. The Dissenter reports: “CIA Analyst Sentenced to Prison for Releasing Documents on Israel’s Plans to Strike Iran.”

Former UN official Craig Mokhiber stated: “The Israeli regime is now attacking Iran, in a blatant act of aggression. The world must unite to isolate and contain the Israeli regime, which, drunk with U.S.-guaranteed impunity, armed to the teeth by the West, and driven by a deeply racist and fundamentally violent ideology, is leaving a blood-soaked trail of genocide, occupation, aggression, and destruction across the region. The Israeli apartheid regime must be stopped before it drags the entire world into darkness.” Conservative host Judge Napolitano mocked Trump’s pro war statements: “The ‘Peace President.’“

Middle East Eye reports in “Egypt slammed for its treatment of foreign nationals doing Global March for Gaza” that: “The Global March to Gaza is an international campaign aimed at challenging Israel’s blockade of the region, according to its organisers. … Organisers say around 4,000 activists from over 40 countries signed up to participate in the march, with 200 detained or interrogated.” See the group’s X feed.

JOSEPHINE GUILBEAU

Guilbeau is currently in Cairo, participating in the global March to Gaza. See her video about why she is going and her criticisms of the Israeli-U.S. relationship, including Netanyahu’s deciets such as his 2003 “guarantee” to Congress that the benefits of invading Iraq would be “enormous.”

Guilbeau said today: “I served 17 years in the U.S. Army. I’ve seen the cost of war, and followed orders in defense of what I believed were just causes. But today, I’m marching to Gaza — not under orders, but out of conscience. What’s happening in Gaza is not just war — it’s a humanitarian crisis, it’s a genocide. Civilians are being killed, aid is being blocked, and entire families are being wiped out. I cannot watch in silence. This march isn’t about politics — it’s about people. It’s about standing up for those caught in the crossfire, whose voices are silenced by bombs and blockade. As a veteran, I feel a deeper responsibility to speak out against injustice wherever it occurs. My oath didn’t end when I left the Army. It lives on in my actions. And today, that means walking toward Gaza, to say: Enough. The world must do better.” She is with other veterans in Cairo and can arrange interviews with them as well.

Veterans for Peace and allies are on day 23 of their 40-day fast in front of the U.S. mission to the UN. Among the fasters available for interviews:

PHIL TOTTENHAM

Tottenham is a Marine Corps Veteran and Veterans For Peace member. On Thursday, they protested outside the Egyptian mission to the UN as well over Egypt’s hindering the March to Gaza.

KATHY KELLY

Kelly is board president of World BEYOND War. Her most recent piece is “Can We Stage a Jailbreak From the Grim Prisons Created by the Gaza War?”