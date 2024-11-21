On Friday, the CODEPINK World Court team at the United Nations will protest outside the German mission to the United Nations in New York City. This follows a series of hunger strikes and protests at various missions which are accelerating.

As I have long argued, these protests around the UN need to be intensified, especially now with both the ICJ and finally ICC acting. Much pressure should of course be put on the US and Israeli and German missions, but also others which claim to stand by Palestine but fail to forcefully use the mechanisms at their disposal, like weapons sanctions and economic sanctions and the General Assembly’s Uniting for Peace mechanism.

Common Dreams reports: "ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, and Hamas Leader."

UN whistleblower Craig Mokhiber posted: "At long last, ICC arrest warrants have been issued for Netanyahu and Gallant for crimes against humanity. All states must now cooperate in their arrest. The western-built wall of impunity constructed around this genocidal apartheid regime is crumbling. We must all now work together to ensure that justice is done." See recent in depth discussion on the ICC and the machinations and threats around it with Mokhiber on the Electronic Intifada's live stream.

Also see X thread from

breaking down the latest.

JOHN QUIGLEY, quigley.2@osu.edu

Professor emeritus of international law at Ohio State University, Quigley's books include The Statehood of Palestine: International Law in the Middle East Conflict (Cambridge University Press). He has written extensively on the ICC and Palestine.

Quigley and other legal scholars have long criticized the ICC for refusing to act on Israel as it prosecuted several African leaders and issued arrest warrants for Putin. Quigely was featured on an accuracy.org news release from 2014 -- "ICC and Israel: Claims of Genocide and the Means to Stop It" -- which documents how the ICC falsified its jurisdiction to avoid taking action.

AHMEDABOFOUL, a.abofoul@alhaq.org, in the Netherlands

Abofoul is the Hague representative for the Ramallah-based legal rights group Al-Haq. He is from Gaza and began his international legal career by doing an internship at the International Criminal Court's Office of the Public Counsel for Victims. See his recent posts at @AhmedAbofoul. He was featured on an accuracy.org news release in December 2023: "Israel, Starvation as a Weapon and Inaction by ICC."

See from RootsAction: "The International Criminal Court has at long last indicted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for starvation of civilians; willfully causing great suffering; willful killing or murder; intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population; extermination; persecution; and other inhumane acts. We urge every government to work for Netanyahu's arrest and extradition to The Hague in the Netherlands, and urge people everywhere to perform a citizen's arrest of Netanyahu wherever he can be found, including in Washington D.C."