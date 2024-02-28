Arab Americans and others at a vigil for Aaron Bushnell on Monday, the day after his self-immolation. The floral wreath is where he stood as a burned himself alive. See my updated piece , which includes uncensored video.

Many in the Democratic establishment and its many tentacles hope that the “uncommitted” vote in the Michigan Democratic primary yesterday was a good way to let people blow off steam.

As often clownish Michael Moore on CNN stressed, he wants people to vote uncommitted “in the primary only”.

The corrupt DNC wants it to be a symbolic gesture they can pretend signifies a functioning democratic process — so now everybody, get behind Biden!

If you think that voting uncommitted is sufficient to stop Biden as he commits genocide, then you should be committed.

Doing just this to get Biden to stop the genocide while looking to vote for him in the general election is akin to Biden pretending to be upset and allegedly urging Netanyahu to show restraint as he hands him the bombs and vetoes UN resolutions.

Arab Americans have hopefully learned that simply being a voting block for Democrats boxes you in. And that box is a Palestinian coffin. Or thousands of them.

And no one who has been paying attention thinks that Trump can seriously be viewed as any sort of salvation, His recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital (the Oct. 7 operation was called Al Aqsa Flood) and making dirty deals with despotic rulers over Arabs for Israel’s benefit set much of the stage for the carnage of the last five months.

Rather than hem and haw over which of these horrors — Biden or Trump — may somehow be portrayed as tolerable to stop the other, Arab Americans — and indeed all Americans — should strive for paths out of this.

Aaron Bushnell burned himself alive screaming for a free Palestine.

Can others at least try to think through how to stop the machinery of the Democratic-Republican establishment that is hell-bent on slaughtering Palestinians?

Some may hope that if Arab Americans stick to their guns that they will be vilified as troublemakers by other groups in the so-called Democratic Party base, further marginalizing them.

The actual base of the Democratic establishment is funders, like AIPAC bigwig Haim Saban, who just threw a big bash for Biden, the largest all time recipient of Israel lobby cash.

I don’t think Arab Americans should be saying they won’t vote for Biden. They and others should be imploring all: Why would ANYONE vote for someone who is overseeing genocide?!

Moving forward, people should ensure they will vote independent. Yes, there are no ideal independent candidates, at least not yet. But there are non-genocidal ones.

If people are determined they will not vote for either Biden or Trump, great. Tell that to others.

If anyone is hesitant, they need to call a friend. Or find one.

Someone on the other side. If anyone leans toward Biden, they can pair up with someone who might lean toward Trump. And syphon votes from the two war criminals.

Then both vote for someone(s) who you know is not genocidal.

Or both write in: Stop Genocide. Or — if there are no decent candidates, Aaron Bushnell.

For more, see VotePact.org which says, pair up; you and a friend can vote your conscience super-strategically: