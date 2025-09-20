husseini

Support the Hind Rajab Foundation

https://donate.stripe.com/cN228hbY5g7jaM84gg

On 25 August 2025, Israel struck Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis twice, killing 22 civilians — including journalists, doctors, rescue workers, and a 14-year-old child. Today, the Hind Rajab Foundation and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights filed a complaint to the International Criminal Court, exposing the full chain of command behind the massacre. Our investigation proves that the Golani Brigade engineered and coordinated the attack under continuous drone surveillance, the 188th Armored Brigade executed it with guided missiles, and senior commanders up to Prime Minister Netanyahu authorized and enabled it. This was not crossfire, but deliberate killing with genocidal intent. Justice demands accountability.

Read what they are doing here:

https://www.hindrajabfoundation.org

In the USA? Evict Israeli weapons manufacturers, Easy Aerial and Crye Precision, from the Brooklyn Navy Yard and establish a policy of no weapons manufacturers. 

“Since September 2024, a decentralized coalition of Brooklyn Navy Yard neighbors, workers, and community members have organized under the banner Demilitarize Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The landlord in question is the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation (BNYDC), a non-profit developer charged with managing business leases at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, which is owned by the City of New York.” Story from Mondoweiss

https://mondoweiss.net/2025/09/activists-and-residents-are-banding-together-to-force-companies-complicit-in-the-gaza-genocide-out-of-the-brooklyn-navy-yard/?ml_recipient=164884890941130665&ml_link=164884848201172892&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_term=2025-09-07&utm_campaign=Daily+Headlines+RSS+Automation

See also:

https://www.instagram.com/demilitarizebklynnavyyard/

