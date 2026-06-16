Over the weekend, I saw the new documentary “American Doctor” which I highly recommend.

During the discussion period, a woman asked what people could do. The director, Poh Si Teng, said call your congressional representative, which I found to be a frustratingly limited response. For one, the showing was in Washington, D.C. and people who live there don’t have real voting representation in Congress. What they do have is physical proximity to many of the people pulling the triggers for genocide — the subject of my piece “Protests beyond the Performative: Ideas for D.C.”

More broadly, a moving, challenging answer comes in the form of another documentary, which has largely been taken down last I checked — it’s illegal in Britain — but I posted here:

It’s particularly important for Usonians to hear this message as, despite substantial repression, we do still have more free speech rights that other imperial states like Britain.

All countries are experiments. Can the tools we have challenge the tyranny we face? Can we use freedom of speech to meaningfully hinder empire?

I just drafted this news release for accuracy.org.

The British Independent reported Monday: “More than a hundred people have been arrested in central London on suspicion of supporting a proscribed group. ... Some 117 individuals were detained outside the Royal Courts of Justice on Monday, where judges ruled the ban of Palestine Action as a terror group was lawful. Protesters were seen being carried away by officers, some holding signs which read: ‘I support Palestine Action’ ...



“Monday’s decision overturned the judgment of three judges at the High Court. ...The ban made membership of, or support for, the direct action group a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison. ... Among the protesters escorted or carried away by police was an elderly woman wearing dark blue scrubs and a sign which said ‘retired doctor’ on her chest.

TONY GREENSTEIN, tonygreenstein111@gmail.com

Available for a limited number of interviews, Greenstein is a leading Jewish anti-Zionist in Britain and founding member of Palestine Solidarity Campaign and Jews for Boycotting Israeli Goods. His books include Zionism During the Holocaust and A History of Fighting Fascism in Brighton and the South Coast. He has written for numerous outlets, see his recent piece “The anti-Semitism smear that ruined Corbyn’s Labour now targets the Greens“ for Al Jazeera.

Palestine Action had conducted property destruction against the Israeli weapons maker Elbit Systems. See documentary on the group, which is banned in Britain: “To Kill a War Machine.”

Greenstein said: “The Court of Appeal decision is reactionary, says nothing about the ‘lawful business’ of Elbit in providing the means to commit genocide and they have redefined ‘terrorism’ to mean opposition to genocide.”

He also notes the irony of the court citing the suffragettes -- noting that they engaged in far more violent actions in Britain than Palestine Action did, including “attacking cabinet ministers and setting fire to race courses and churches.” (See trailer for the film “Suffragettes“ with Carey Mulligan and Meryl Streep.)

Amnesty International reported earlier this year: “Police have made over 2,700 arrests under the Terrorism Act 2000 for peacefully protesting the banning of Palestine Action in the UK.”

Greenstein received a suspended sentence for his actions with Palestine Action before the group was banned by the government. He has a “terrorism” charge pending against him by the British government.

See prior IPA news releases on Palestine Action.

Meanwhile, the killing continues…..