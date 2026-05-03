Candace Owens Has Accused Trump of Treason. So Why Hasn’t She Backed Impeachment?
Her living up to her words would be a step towards principled transpartisan impeachment, which would shatter the genocidal duopoly.
Candace Owens has been critical of U.S. government support for imperial Israel’s genocide.
And she has repeatedly affirmed her fidelity to the U.S. Constitution.
Further, she has accused Trump of treason in his support of Israel:
But I’ve found no instance of her calling for Trump to be impeached for this.
The U.S. Constitution lists treason as the first reason for impeachment of a president: “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
Owens should live up to her words and call for the impeachment of Trump, Biden, or any president she views as committing treason.
This would be a step towards transpartisan impeachment to stop illegal wars which would shatter the genocidal establishment. See past pieces including:
I have some criticisms of your idealistic tendencies Sam, but I want you to know that I very much appreciate your work on exposing possible Israeli involvement on the JFK assassination, that is territory where few liberal journalists tread. I also want you to know that you are just scratching the surface of Israeli involvement in high profile historical events. You have seen the atrocities and total indifference to human life that Israelis are capable of with regards to the Gaza genocide, as well as what they may have gained from assassinating JFK, now I think it is also worth examining The USS Liberty attack where the IDF killed 34 American sailors in a supposed friendly fire incident, as well as role what role they may have played in one of the largest terrorist attacks in history on 9/11.
If you want to dig into the 9/11 aspect (which even Tucker Carlson has started to question publicly) I recommend talking to Ted Walter, executive director of the International Center for 9/11 Justice. He has done an interview on Redacted so you know he isn't some crazy person. Its worth watching. https://x.com/RedactedNews/status/1673511716871602176
Could be timing. We'll see come November.