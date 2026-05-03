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Jonathan T's avatar
Jonathan T
1d

I have some criticisms of your idealistic tendencies Sam, but I want you to know that I very much appreciate your work on exposing possible Israeli involvement on the JFK assassination, that is territory where few liberal journalists tread. I also want you to know that you are just scratching the surface of Israeli involvement in high profile historical events. You have seen the atrocities and total indifference to human life that Israelis are capable of with regards to the Gaza genocide, as well as what they may have gained from assassinating JFK, now I think it is also worth examining The USS Liberty attack where the IDF killed 34 American sailors in a supposed friendly fire incident, as well as role what role they may have played in one of the largest terrorist attacks in history on 9/11.

If you want to dig into the 9/11 aspect (which even Tucker Carlson has started to question publicly) I recommend talking to Ted Walter, executive director of the International Center for 9/11 Justice. He has done an interview on Redacted so you know he isn't some crazy person. Its worth watching. https://x.com/RedactedNews/status/1673511716871602176

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ikester8's avatar
ikester8
2d

Could be timing. We'll see come November.

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