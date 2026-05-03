Candace Owens has been critical of U.S. government support for imperial Israel’s genocide.

And she has repeatedly affirmed her fidelity to the U.S. Constitution.

Further, she has accused Trump of treason in his support of Israel:

But I’ve found no instance of her calling for Trump to be impeached for this.

The U.S. Constitution lists treason as the first reason for impeachment of a president: “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

Owens should live up to her words and call for the impeachment of Trump, Biden, or any president she views as committing treason.

This would be a step towards transpartisan impeachment to stop illegal wars which would shatter the genocidal establishment. See past pieces including: