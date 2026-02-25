Met with several parliamentarians here in Cape Town yesterday and been doing radio interviews including this one with Radio 786:

Part of what I got into in this interview was what “objective journalism” should be: “People call me an activist sometimes but I think in many ways I aspire to be a genuinely objective journalist. It should not be a matter of activism to call a genocide a genocide.”

Beyond that, I think real journalism should scrutinize not only “bad guys” but also people who claim to be good, but don’t live up to their rhetoric. This goes for governments, and it goes for groups and movements as well. It’s been non-stop here, but hope to post some about how incredibly beautiful it is as well as the activism and public art and imperial history I’m learning about. Thanks to Kelley Lane