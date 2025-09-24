husseini

Great news. Inshallah it is a new real beginning and soon end to this genocide.

Flotilla Power!

Activists from 44 countries have launched the largest civilian flotilla in history at the end of August in an effort to break Israel’s siege on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to the starving population of the enclave. 

The Global Sumud Flotilla, along with three allied initiatives, will send dozens of boats from Spanish ports on 31 August and Tunisian ports on 4 September, aiming to establish a humanitarian corridor and confront what organizers call Israel’s genocide against Palestinians.

https://scheerpost.com/2025/08/07/largest-civilian-flotilla-in-history-to-set-sail-for-gaza/

Reports are they have already come under attack twice!

Join them; support them:

https://globalsumudflotilla.org

https://freedomflotilla.org

