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Lisa Savage's avatar
Lisa Savage
1d

Might makes right, but it surely doesn't make democracy. Arrrgh!

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X K's avatar
X K
1d

Avast! some interesting insight to be found, but alas! the video didn't play just right (for me, anyway), showed only the last few seconds of a seemingly 7-minute clip, can you remedy?

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