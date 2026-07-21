husseini

husseini

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy Mahoney's avatar
Nancy Mahoney
1d

My representative and senators won't touch this with a ten-foot pole. They ignore my letters and continue their "Israelis our ally" rhetoric. Obscene.

Reply
Share
Fancois's avatar
Fancois
38m

Nobody speaks about Israel being a tool of the British Epstein , Jimmy Saville class from inception ,,,,,,,,,

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sam Husseini · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture