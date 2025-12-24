I was just on “Flashpoints” (15 minutes in) with Dennis Bernstein covering this and related issues.

Epstein and Wexner.

A few days before Trump put his name before JFK’s at the Kennedy Center, he was proclaimed to be the first Jewish president by hyper imperial zionist Mark Levin.

Levin: “This is our first Jewish president” Trump: “It’s true.”

On May 7, 1997, the Washington Post reported in “A Top U.S. Official May Have Given Sensitive Data to Israel”:

The FBI has opened an investigation to determine whether a senior U.S. government official has been passing highly sensitive information to the Israeli government, according to sources with direct knowledge of the inquiry. The investigation was launched in January after the National Security Agency intercepted a secure communication between a senior Israeli intelligence officer in Washington and a superior in Tel Aviv that referred to someone code-named “Mega,” and an attempt to obtain a sensitive American document, U.S. government officials said. The officials said that the context of the conversation led them to believe that Mega may be someone in the U.S. government who has provided information to the Israelis in the past.

This was picked up by TIME under the headline “HUNT FOR A MOLE.”

I wrote a memo about Israeli spying at the time and the name “Mega” seemed noteworthy to me. In 1992, in The Samson Option, Seymour M. Hersh, wrote of:

[I]llicitly obtained intelligence was flying so voluminously from LAKAM [Israel’s scientific spook organization] into Israeli intelligence that a special code name, JUMBO, was added to the security markings already on the documents. There were strict orders, [Ari] Ben-Menashe recalled: “Anything marked JUMBO was not supposed to be discussed with your American counterparts.”

It seemed possible that “JUMBO” was Jonathan Pollard.

A year later, the Wall Street Journal published the piece “Titans of Industry Join Forces To Work for Jewish Philanthropy,” writing:

When movie mogul Steven Spielberg, Seagram Chairman Edgar Bronfman Sr. and former hedge-fund manager Michael Steinhardt met at Mr. Steinhardt’s Manhattan apartment last month, the main topic was neither films nor high finance but considerably more complex than either: being Jewish. The three men, among others, were convened for a meeting of the “Study Group,” also known informally as the “Mega Group,” a loosely organized club of 20 of the nation’s wealthiest and most influential Jewish businessmen. Formed seven years ago by Leslie Wexner, chairman of Limited Inc. and Charles Bronfman, Edgar’s brother and Seagram Co. cochairman, the group meets twice a year for two days of seminars on topics related to philanthropy and Jewishness…. The Study Group moved from discussion to action about four years ago, when Hillel, the Jewish organization on college campuses, needed refinancing.

I noted in my in-depth piece this summer: “Democrats suddenly pretend to call out Trump on Epstein, and talk about a ‘billionaire cabal’ without mentioning Les Wexner. The two deadly arms of Empire manipulate their bases to ensure genocide.”

The deep Epstein-Wexner relationship has long been known and some, including Whitney Webb, have dug into it. Recently, Drop Site News has published a series of pieces touching or further fleshing out various aspects of Epstein and Wexner’s relationship. Now, Ryan Grim of the outlet reports: “New Epstein release reveals FBI was investigating 10 (!) Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirators including billionaire Les Wexner.”

Many are looking for Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna for heroics. But as I’ve noted for some time, still neither has posted about Wexner:

(Some have said to me that Massie mentioned Wexner on some podcasts, but I’ve not heard clips — and this doesn’t answer why they wouldn’t post about him.)

People reference talking points going out. But just as notable is silence, as with Israel’s nukes. And now with billionaires we know were tight with Epstein.

Further, the timing could be significant. I noted in the Summer:

The current iteration of the Epstein story was largely kicked off by Elon Musk saying that Trump was in the Epstein files on June 5. This came a few days after Schumer taunted Trump with “TACO” for not being tougher on Iran on June 2. Israel would launch a surprise attack on Iran — taking out much of its military leadership with US government assistance on June 13. Netanyahu visited DC on July 7 with Trump claiming he wanted a ceasefire. This was as the Epstein story was in full bloom — led by Musk. Was it used as a distraction from Netanyahu’s crimes, or was it a way of ensuring Trump’s continued backing? Or both?? Netanyahu left DC on July 10 without a ceasefire that Trump claimed he wanted as the Epstein furor was raging MAGA. Interesting timing.

And now, with the Epstein story again gaining traction, we have Netanyahu apparently about to head to DC again to demand more war with Iran. And still no mention of Wexner. Is the threat of Epstein info being used as leverage against Trump?

The brazenness of omissions regarding Wexner leads me to wonder if some past asides I made were very real.

So, was “MAGA” a joke to the Mega group and its co-conspirators the whole time? Or, could it actually be a code name for a very highly placed Israeli spy hiding in plain sight?

During the Korean War, Chinese officials accused the US government of using bioweapons. Officials from the US would retort that these were “baseless charges”. It would later be found out that a secret US bioweapons program was actually called Project Baseless. So the US officials were likely having a nice big laugh about it all.