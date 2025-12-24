husseini

husseini

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
1d

The fear of Zionist power in America is demonstrated again and again. Here locally, the newspapers will not report on my 15 month vigil against Zionism in front of a synagogue whose rabbi and members demanded no ceasefire back before the genocide got going. If that isn't proof of being a Zionist what could be proof?

My mayor and city council remain silent to my question - "do you support liberty and justice for all or its antithesis, ethnic cleansing Zionism?" At Northwestern University pro-Palestinian student demonstrations have been completely suppressed so I must stand at the entrance myself to show the Palestinian flag.

All this silence at all levels from Americans who should be shouting on the street for an end to US support for Israel. This "silent evidence" of Zionist power is terrifying. We must take our country back. I haven't even mentioned Mr. and Mrs. American who tremble at the thought that any criticism of Israel might get them falsely labeled as antisemites.

I salute all your efforts over the years Sam. It is so refreshing to see someone who takes liberty and justice for all seriously. I am disgusted at the pusillanimity of Americans. We are so undeserving of the system the founders took risks to give us. Keep gasoline cheap and we are sheep.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sam Husseini · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture