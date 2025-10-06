In a discussion over the weekend, former UN official Craig Mokhiber summarized the Trump plan as “we will take over Gaza” and the French-Saudi plan as a “proxy occupation”.

He stressed the need for the Uniting for Peace alternative plan grounded in international law to confront the US veto and end Israel’s impunity. Tools available at StopGenocide.com. And people can get parliamentarians and others to speak out.

See full discussion here. Thanks to

for video.

There’s a tremendous opportunity to galvanize for Uniting for Peace now with the members of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which Israel attacked last week, going back to their home countries and mass multi-day protests in Europe.

And another horrific opportunity is how transparently farcical the Trump plan is, see news release below that I put out this morning via accuracy.org — (I’ll be on Flashpoints tonight with Mosab and host Dennis Bernstein.)

Israel’s Slaughter Continues as Trump and Big Tech Try to Obscure Reality

MOSAB ABU TOHA, mosababutoha@gmail.com

Available for a limited number of interviews, Mosab Abu Toha is author of Things You May Find Hidden in My Ear: Poems from Gaza and Forest of Noise. He has won a number of literary awards including the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for his commentary in The New Yorker. His pieces there include “Requiem for a Refugee Camp,” “Gaza Must Be Rebuilt by Palestinians, for Palestinians” and “What Gaza Needs Now.”

On Friday, Trump called for Israel to “immediately stop the bombing of Gaza” and on Saturday said he appreciated “Israel has temporarily stopped the bombing.”

Mosab Abu Toha noted then: “President Trump just claimed that Israel has temporarily stopped bombing Gaza. No, Mr. Trump. They haven’t. Please, take a few minutes to check reliable news sources, not just the information provided by those actively committing war crimes, the same ones you are funding and defending.” He provided the number of the dead at various hospitals. And he showed a video of a baby killed after Trump’s order. He then learned that on Saturday, Israel killed a second cousin of his, Abdallah Talal Abu Toha.

He posted late Sunday: “Intense air strikes in Khan Younis right now. Khan Younis is in southern Gaza (humanitarian zone). These are the areas [were] families left for after evacuation north Gaza and Gaza City in the past few days and weeks. Thank you.”

He has posted poetry with photos of slaughtered children: “Every child in Gaza is me.” Now, X is restricting photos he posts, claiming “this post is unavailable“ and is escalating algorithmic suppression.

Responding to Van Jones saying he was “insensitive” after dismissing pictures of slaughtered babies as a “disinformation campaign,” Abu Toha noted that even in his “apology” Jones was “denying the war crimes.” Adam Johnson also noted: “Notice how this non-apology continues to promote the conspiracy theory Americans are outraged by Gaza because of ‘foreign adversaries,’ just as mega billionaire and biggest private funder of the IDF, Larry Ellison, buys and controls the TikTok data and algorithm.”

Drop Site News reports Monday morning: “In the past 24 hours, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported an additional 21 killed and 96 injured arriving at hospitals. At least 2 aid seekers were killed and 19 were injured.”

They report in “Hamas’s Strategic Gamble“ that: “’I’m afraid they are preparing a trap,’ a Palestinian source close to the negotiators told Drop Site. Those fears are well founded. Earlier this year, Trump promised Israel would end the blockade and call for a permanent ceasefire if Hamas turned over U.S.-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, but then reneged as soon as Alexander was in U.S. custody.”