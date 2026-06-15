I just drafted this news release for accuracy.org…hope to have time to write up analysis soon. As I indicated in my recent RT appearance, I think all sides should be scrutinized.

Hadi Hoteit

Despite Iran Deal, Israel Continues Attacking Lebanon and Gaza

Reuters reports: “Israeli strike kills one in south Lebanon, first deadly attack since U.S.-Iran deal announcement.”

Drop Site News reports: “Press TV correspondent Hadi Hoteit has been wounded Monday after an Israeli shell hit near him in the southern Lebanese town of Kfar Tebnit, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported. He is undergoing surgery for shrapnel in his foot at a hospital in Nabatieh. Hoteit had spent the day reporting on camera from the sites of Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon.” See his latest report: “We are back to South Lebanon, and hopefully the ceasefire this time will be different. This is my understanding of the situation and possible scenarios.”

While some have claimed that the reported agreement with Iran applies to “all fronts“ -- it exclues Gaza and the rest of Palestine. Drop Site MENA editor Sharif Abdel Kouddous told Al Jazeera’s Listening Post that the October agreement has helped the U.S. and Israel foster the false impression that a meaningful ceasefire exists in Gaza, when in reality “the scorched-earth bombing may have stopped or slowed, but the genocide continues and the killing of journalists continues.” He warned that Israel has learned it can “bomb and shell and shoot and starve and displace Palestinians” without accountability, while the world increasingly looks away.

Available for interviews:

SAMAA ABU SHARAR, samaaabusharar1@gmail.com

Abu Sharar is a Palestinian journalist living in Beirut. See her recent article for Al-Auds Al-Arabi: “An inherited Palestinian displacement due to endless wars…a diaspora that begets another.” Also see her prior pieces in English for the Palestine Chronicle and Al-Jazeera.

Also see prior IPA news release on Lebanon.