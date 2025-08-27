The killing of Mariam Abu Daqqa, who worked for the AP, reminded me of Israel's bombing of the AP building in Gaza in 2021. That seemed to indicate a massive escalation was coming. But instead, some important timely work led to members of Congress moving to cut off weapons to Israel.

The attacks stopped just then. See timeline:

2021: Operation Guardian of the Walls - 11 days

May 10 - BBC: Deadly air strikes hit Gaza after rocket attacks

May 13 - AP: Israel threatens Gaza ground invasion despite truce efforts

May 15 - NPR: Israeli Strike In Gaza Destroys Building That Housed AP, Other Media

May 17 - Daily Sabah: Israel threatens to bomb 2 Palestinian schools in Gaza Strip

May 19 - The Hill: Ocasio-Cortez leading effort to block arms sale to Israel

May 20 - USA Today: Sanders wants to stop US arms sale to Israel, following similar resolution from AOC, Tlaib

May 21 - AP: Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire to end bloody 11-day war

The 2021 attack was noticeably shorter than most previous ones:

Operation Cast Lead - 22 days — Dec 27, 2008 – Jan 18, 2009

Operation Protective Edge - 49 days — 8 July – 26 August 2014