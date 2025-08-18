Ramy Abdu: “The body of little girl Amna Ashraf Al-Mufti, born on July 14, 2013, appears in the quoted footage after she was struck by an Israeli drone while carrying drinking water.” See video .

As Trump is working hand in glove with Netanyahu to perpetrate a genocide, his administration has also flipped on disclosing information on the Epstein scandal.

These things have resulted in more of MAGA realizing what has been obvious, that Trump is a con man.

This poses an incredible threat to the establishment:

Many of Trump’s supporters are breaking from him — and breaking out of their partisan boxes. They might even start talking seriously to would-be Democratic voters, opening the door to a realignment of US politics, as envisioned by VotePact.org.

This would open the door to antiestablishment forces actually determining policy.

That is the establishment’s nightmare.

Several things are being deployed to prevent this, including: