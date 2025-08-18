Distraction Don: Pay no attention to that genocide or that Epstein scandal
Trump, along with other elements of the establishment, continuously shifts focus to ensure horrors continue, most clearly in Gaza now. They make moves to stuff people into partisan boxes.
As Trump is working hand in glove with Netanyahu to perpetrate a genocide, his administration has also flipped on disclosing information on the Epstein scandal.
These things have resulted in more of MAGA realizing what has been obvious, that Trump is a con man.
This poses an incredible threat to the establishment:
Many of Trump’s supporters are breaking from him — and breaking out of their partisan boxes. They might even start talking seriously to would-be Democratic voters, opening the door to a realignment of US politics, as envisioned by VotePact.org.
This would open the door to antiestablishment forces actually determining policy.
That is the establishment’s nightmare.
Several things are being deployed to prevent this, including:
Distraction Don is making wild and contradictory claims on everything from tariffs on China and other counties to the war in the Ukraine. Many “critics” of Trump point out his (alleged) contradictions and argue that they are foolish and self-defeating. This fails to grasp that they are not really contradictions per se. They are a series of distractions.
Thus, Rubio was on ABC “This Week” Sunday morning and the words “Gaza” and “Israel” and “Epstein” were all absent from the transcript. The public mind is thus managed.
The most powerful methods of public manipulation and media bias are probably story selection and framing.
As noted months ago, Trump targeted Mahmoud Khalil and others largely to turn the genocide into an immigration issue. A priority was to make Trump not appear “Israel First” to MAGA voters — but to appear “America First”.
Many “opponents” of Trump played into this by making ICE the primary issue, effectively giving secondary status to an ongoing genocide.
The Trump administration is doing similar distractions in ways that help stuff people back into their partisan boxes. Clearly the “takeover of DC police” does that, particularly since (like ICE) there’s a strong element of “racial politics” to the move.
Similarly the targeting of Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier as a dangerous Haitian “gang leader” plays to many of the same dynamics.
Yes, Trump is using what Jeffrey Sachs calls weapons of mass distraction. Pay no attention to the man in front of the curtain. Look at the results and the strings attached to him.
