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Alexis Baden-Mayer's avatar
Alexis Baden-Mayer
3dEdited

Wow, Kristian Andersen has gone crazy! I guess that’s what happens to people on the knife’s edge between the cushy and morally bankrupt life of working for the evil billionaires behind the CIA and becoming the next Bruce Ivins.

I was curious what he was referring to by Guggenheim so I googled "Kristian Andersen" "Guggenheim" and the first hit is: https://cvisb.org It's the latest iteration of the VHFC.

Guggenheim could also refer to the Guggenheim family's investment firms that bankroll Pandemic profiteers: https://www.guggenheiminvestments.com/uit/trust/dhs039/holdings

One of the Guggenheims' investments is in Gilead, for which Andersen helped develop Remdesivir to kill people with Ebola and later people with COVID. Is he trying to explain who ultimately benefits?

Guggenheim Partners' Todd Boehly was in touch with Jeffrey Epstein in 2011:

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/7011575/2026/01/31/todd-boehly-epstein-chelsea-lakers-dodgers/

That was when Jeffrey Epstein was helping banks and businesses prepare to profit from Plandemics. For instance, he brought Bill Gates and JP Morgan together to launch the Global Health Investment Fund, now the Global Health Investment Corporation: https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/12/business/jeffrey-epstein-bill-gates.html

It's also when Jeffrey Epstein was the handler of Nathan Wolfe of Metabiota. A little later, during the 2014 Ebola outbreak, Metabiota shared a lab with Andersen's Viral Hemorrhagic Fever Consortium. As you and Latham reported, Metabiota and the VHFC would end up blaming each other when the Sierra Leonean government complained they botched efforts to get the outbreak under control. When the Andersen's VHFC partner Bob Garry was grilled by the U.S. Senate on Ebola's origins in 2025, his carefully worded testimony left open the possibility that Metabiota could have brought Ebola to West Africa: https://www.independentsciencenews.org/commentaries/in-testimony-robert-garry-researchers-brought-ebola-to-west-africa/

Nathan Wolfe is out of the game, no longer working as a scientist. He spends his time defending his relationship to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell: https://stanforddaily.com/2026/02/05/nathan-denies-wrongdoing-epstein/

Wolfe was initially recruited into the Plademic team in 2008 by Google.org for Predict and Prevent https://organicconsumers.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Predict_Prevent_Brief.pdf the brainchild of Dr. Larry Brilliant who had worked at the World Health Organization 1973-1976 "eradicating smallpox." (In 1987, Robert Gallo, M,D., the co-discoverer of HIV, told The London Times, "the use of live vaccines such as that used for smallpox can activate a dormant infection such as HIV." http://cidpusa.org/london_times__smallpox_vaccine.htm)

Jeffrey Epstein's Edge Foundation hosted Nathan Wolfe, Larry Brilliant, and "architects of some of the leading transformative companies of our time (Microsoft, Google, Facebook, PayPal)" at Elon Musk's SpaceX in 2009 for a briefing on a future where "life as we know it is transformed not by the error catastrophe of radiation damage to our genetic processes, but by the far greater upheaval caused by discovering how to read genetic sequences directly into computers, where the code can be replicated exactly, manipulated freely, and translated back into living organisms by writing the other way. 'We can program these cells as if they were an extension of the computer,' George Church announced" (sounds like the mRNA vaccine technology): https://www.edge.org/events/the-edge-master-class-2008-a-short-course-on-synthetic-genomics

I think Kristian Andersen wants the world to know (or believe) that he wasn't in as deep into all of this stuff as scientists like Nathan Wolfe, that they're all tools of the billionaires anyway, and we should spend our time looking further up the food chain. But, if that's his intention, he should spill it and tell the world what he knows.

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1 reply by Sam Husseini
Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
4d

Certainly I hope you are able to track down more of what's going on in those labs, and the Doctors Moreau and Mengele who direct and staff them.

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