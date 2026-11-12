I’ve been back at work at accuracy.org and drafted the news releases:
Veteran’s Day: “Refuse Illegal Orders” — which features Al Glatkowski — who I saw recently when he was visiting Maryland, he helped canvas for the congressional run. He’s most well known for taking control of a ship in 1970 to prevent the napalm on it from being dropped on people by the U.S. military. Listen to the song by David Rovics, “Ballad of the Columbia Eagle.”
Senators Call for U.S.-Israel Military Integration to Be Removed from NDAA — this builds on past news release from the Summer including the following which outlined how the integration is a scheme hatched by Netanyahu to pretend that funding to Israel is being reduced when in fact, it will be baked into the US military and other institutions, also see my video below explaining parts of this:
Too bad that I don’t have El-Sayed’s email, because he sure could use these news releases. Or not.
On Wednesday, Nov. 11, El-Sayed posted: “We need to stop selling weaponry to foreign governments that use it to do the worst things, including genocide and apartheid and war.”
The post featured a link to an NPR story titled “Abdul El-Sayed welcomes Trump’s plan to cut Israel aid, calls for end to arms sales” which reported:
The president announced plans to end roughly $4 billion in annual military aid to Israel by the end of the year, though he offered no details on how the cuts would work.
Speaking to Morning Edition after his victory, El-Sayed welcomed the proposal.
“I think the president is actually right on this policy,” he said. “I’d also like to see us stop selling weaponry that gets used to do the worst things, including genocide and apartheid, to Israel.”
Interestingly, the NPR story is from Nov. 4 — a week before El-Sayed posted it.
Trump made his announcement on Election Day and I posted a video debunking it as soon as I’d heard about it from a voting place:
Interestingly, Ro Khanna also posted a video on this on Election Day, declaring a great progressive victory:
But Ro Khanna has been putting forward legislation to allegedly block the integration.
So he can’t be ignorant.
But he acts like he is.
Ro Khanna, when I questioned him last year, similarly acted as though he didn’t know that Israel won’t acknowledge its nuclear weapons, see below.
It’s con artists all the way down folks.
Some may seem more benevolent than others, or offer symbolic relief that doesn’t tangibly change much, but if you have any faith or trust in any establishment figure, you are simply not paying attention.
Anyone challenging the establishment will be totally ignored by the major media (as I was) or will be viciously attacked by it 24/7.
No one is coming to save us.
It’s DIY.
Stay tuned.
El Sayed and Momdani are idiots. Well spoken but weak and poorly read. Neither of them know how Israel obtained nuclear weapons, for example. But here’s the sad part- I don’t even think if they knew they’d feel outraged or even angry at all. They kind of despise America and its history.
El-Sayed has a problem with the Bill of Rights. He opposes the 2nd Amendment.