I’ve been back at work at accuracy.org and drafted the news releases:

Too bad that I don’t have El-Sayed’s email, because he sure could use these news releases. Or not.

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, El-Sayed posted: “We need to stop selling weaponry to foreign governments that use it to do the worst things, including genocide and apartheid and war.”

The post featured a link to an NPR story titled “Abdul El-Sayed welcomes Trump’s plan to cut Israel aid, calls for end to arms sales” which reported:

The president announced plans to end roughly $4 billion in annual military aid to Israel by the end of the year, though he offered no details on how the cuts would work. Speaking to Morning Edition after his victory, El-Sayed welcomed the proposal. “I think the president is actually right on this policy,” he said. “I’d also like to see us stop selling weaponry that gets used to do the worst things, including genocide and apartheid, to Israel.”

Interestingly, the NPR story is from Nov. 4 — a week before El-Sayed posted it.

Trump made his announcement on Election Day and I posted a video debunking it as soon as I’d heard about it from a voting place:

Interestingly, Ro Khanna also posted a video on this on Election Day, declaring a great progressive victory:

But Ro Khanna has been putting forward legislation to allegedly block the integration.

So he can’t be ignorant.

But he acts like he is.

Ro Khanna, when I questioned him last year, similarly acted as though he didn’t know that Israel won’t acknowledge its nuclear weapons, see below.

It’s con artists all the way down folks.

Some may seem more benevolent than others, or offer symbolic relief that doesn’t tangibly change much, but if you have any faith or trust in any establishment figure, you are simply not paying attention.

Anyone challenging the establishment will be totally ignored by the major media (as I was) or will be viciously attacked by it 24/7.

No one is coming to save us.

It’s DIY.

Stay tuned.