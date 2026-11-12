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Greg's avatar
Greg
16h

El Sayed and Momdani are idiots. Well spoken but weak and poorly read. Neither of them know how Israel obtained nuclear weapons, for example. But here’s the sad part- I don’t even think if they knew they’d feel outraged or even angry at all. They kind of despise America and its history.

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J. Michael Springmann's avatar
J. Michael Springmann
16h

El-Sayed has a problem with the Bill of Rights. He opposes the 2nd Amendment.

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