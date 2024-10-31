Huey Long is reported to have said that fascism in the US “will come in the guise of anti-fascism.”

We now have dueling fascisms pretending to be anti-fascists and therefore producing a meta fascism.

There’s obviously a mantra of calling Trump and his supporters fascists and Nazis by backers of Harris and co.

And there may be a case for that.

But there’s also a case that Harris and co should be called those things.

The DNC is objectively backing genocide. Quite Nazi.

And there have obviously been a whole host of attacks from the duopoly on personal liberty, accelerated after 9/11 and some more in various respects during the pandemic. Much of the state apparatus is colluding with Big Tech to censor and limit speech. That’s fascist.

And luminaries in the Democratic Party from Hillary Clinton to John Kerry have just recently called for increasing attacks on the First Amendment.

Trump and his supporters of course claim they are the ones standing for liberty.

Both sides proclaim their devotion to freedom while mutually assaulting it.

As each gets worse, the fear factor rises on the other side, producing even more of a death grip by each side against their “bases” which are in fact not bases, but serfs or slaves.

Media luminaries like Mehdi Hassan and Naomi Klein and David Smith push people back into their partisan boxes, claiming to be oh so strategic while ignoring the super strategic VotePact.org option.

The Israel transhumanist Yuval Noah Harari has talked about people as “hackable animals”. I think part of that is the false “choices” produced in “elections”.

“The Architect” in “The Matrix” stressed that “nearly 99% of all test subjects accepted the program, as long as they were given a choice, even if they were only aware of the choice at a near unconscious level.”

And so, each side is sanctimonious in their superiority to the other, both mutually absolving each other, shutting down broader debate, actual liberty and enabling as we see, genocide. Getting worse with each turning of the screw.

I made similar observations about various “apartheids” in June of 2023: