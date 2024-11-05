One under-appreciated benefit of VotePact is that it fosters movements.

Elections now are movement killers.

They push millions into partisan boxes.

I’ve actually thought this for over a decade.

And for some time that it’s even worse — elections are thought killers.

VotePact changes that dynamic.

Freeing people to instead confront the establishment with more vigor.

Some people I know and respect pay no attention to electoral politics.

I’ve taken a different tact.

I use jujitsu.

The system wants everyone to obsess over the election such that the vast majority of people back the establishment parties. Not to do transformative activism.

Millions are enraptured by the latest soundbite, the electoral process itself is fetishized and becomes largely a distraction or worse from actual public participation in power.

Much of the public becomes pundified.

Breathlessly watching the establishment genocidal camps trade rhetorical barbs.

Making that the center of their emotional lives instead of the people next to them, or the people in greatest need in the world.

VotePact instead aims to have anti-establishment people break their chains and join together to take on the establishment.

The election becomes an organizing opportunity to build transpartisan relationships.

It’s about people finding a way to deal with their neighbors.

It’s about more and more people turning against genocidal logrolling camps of DNC/CNN/MSNBC/BigTech and RNC/Fox/Musk/Rogan to break their chains.

Let this be the last “election” of this despicable sort.