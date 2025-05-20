husseini

husseini

When pressed last week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott both failed to provide evidence to back up Trump's claim that there is a “genocide” going on against white South Africans and dodged questions about whether they're conducting a formal genocide investigation.

Meanwhile, the “genocide” allegation has been widely—and often strongly—disputed, including by many white South Africans and/or Afrikaners (Herman Wasserman, Theo de Jager, John Steenhuisen, Ulrich Janse van Vuuren, Jaco Kleynhans, Max du Preez, etc).

See here for our full piece with video clips and sources: https://decensorednews.substack.com/p/trump-state-dept-rubio-pigott-white-south-african-farmers-genocide

I actually got comments on my FB feed from Zionists, a series of comments along the same lines, claiming that I was unfair in saying that Israel was committing genocide, because it was Hamas and that Israel had to protect against it. Who made this ridiculous charge? A Harvard professor and a Deutsch Bank VP. They had a litany of idiotic arguments that matched each other perfectly. Who do you suppose writes their script?

