Barry Kissin
2d

Great RT Interview, Sam. Well done.

I am not seeing a possible off-ramp. We rely so heavily on the credibility of our threats, the U.S. can be expected to do some serious follow-through.

Iran has pledged to defend without restraints. That would mean, for the first time, missiles raining down on Tel Aviv and nearby American military bases. It seemed that during your RT interview you avoided discussing the critical role of Iranian military capability.

What to expect in the following stage, as it is then in the hands of the two gangsters, Netanyahu and Trump?

3 replies by Sam Husseini and others
Ida Audeh
1d

Great interview, Sam.

7 more comments...

