When I was a kid, my dad, who passed away nine years ago this week, told me how Israel would take something or threaten every Arabic country so that they would not stand up for Palestine.

I think that’s being done now globally — and domestically in the US.

The US-Israeli empire threatens Russia and China and Latin America and obviously Iran.

And it threatens the US public with spying and ICE attacks. Everyone is kept in line so that they can go in for the kill in Palestine.

At least that’s what they are trying to do.

The solution is for people and countries to unite and stop the appeasement.

I managed to inject the notion into this interview I just had on RT —