husseini

husseini

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
14h

Almost as if the exemptions for "National Security" or "Sources and Methods" is code for unconstitutional crimes or blackmail & theft.. what a shameless Mafia run our government.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Gillespie's avatar
Michael Gillespie
14h

The New York Post is reporting that Summers and his wife visited Epstein’s island with Maxwell. Might these leaked emails turn into a runaway train?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sam Husseini
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture