I was on Flashpoints with Dennis Bernstein on Thursday night —

It really annoys me when good people claim media is obsessed with Epstein. Attention to the case took forever and only flares up when convenient to the establishment. I suspect the case has been ignored and pumped up at various times for insidious purposes, I hope to come back to this.

But the latest example is that it is being used for massive partisan purposes now — in part as a seeming attempt to distract from info by Drop Site News about his incredibly close connections to Israel. Which itself may be a distraction from the need to get Uniting for Peace done. It’s distractions all the way down in this system.

The system keeps producing info regarding Epstein that alternates exposing connections with the Democrats or the Republicans so it gets weaponized by each arm of the duopoly against the other, but it should be weaponized against both simultaneously. The whole system should sink. This is what VotePact.org could make happen.

I’m not at all surprised Chomsky wrote a recommendation for Epstein. He was an early influence on me, but his public stances on voting, BDS, the pandemic, two state, Syria, the JFK assassination and more were plain wrong. And, perhaps more controversially, I think Epstein was probably a fairly smart guy.

Non-obvious things from the recent Drop Site News reporting that jumped out at me: His plans with Ehud Barak for regime change in Syria and attack on Iran have come to pass. The deal-making highlights how US gov and Russian gov probable regularly deal-make over Syria and much else, so people who put their faith in BRICS etc. are foolish or worse. Also raises possibility that Epstein had role in Israelgate/Russiagate.

As I wrote months ago, amazing how overlooked Mega group co-founder Les Wexner continues to be -- see piece below. An additional footnote -- virtually no mention of this sketch of breasts from the billionaire in Jeffrey Epstein’s birthday book The First Fifty Years -- he wrote: “I wanted to get you what you wanted...so here it is...” If the media wanted titillation, why wouldn’t then go to town on the Victoria Secrets mogul? That’s one of Trump’s functions: a heat shield for people like Wexner, his drawing got tons of media attention. And I’m struck by the title of the book — The First Fifty Years — seems a reference for his interests in transhumanism. See from

: “

.”

Thanks to

.

See prior piece: