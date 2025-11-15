husseini

Discussion about this post

Michael
7h

It is so refreshing to read your posts. Thank you for your willingness to look into the shadows to see what is really happening. Your caveat about BRICS is a perspective I share, since all the major powers do seem to be somehow collaborating below the surface, as was evident in the global covid operation. Thank you also for the Vote Pact link - I wonder if MTG has the integrity to join this now that she and much of her MAGA base are being thrown under the bus.

In the big picture, it is a tremendous human tragedy that it has taken the Gazan genocide to awaken the masses to the long-obvious evils of zionism. Somehow the insanity has also fleshed out the entire Epstein-web of compromising-intel human-trafficking at the base of the rot of civilization. A couple decades ago my rants about satanic-pedophiles-in-charge drew scorn from all sides and lost me friends. But it was obvious then and even more so now as many brave women like Anneke Lucas have come out. It runs deep and is as horrifric as it gets - I have known several women abused from ages as early as two. When these linked cancers of genocide and child rape/human trafficking are finally overcome, humanity may begin again deserving a place in Earth's future.

Bless you for your tireless work, Sam.

X K
1d

"... a seeming attempt to distract from info by Drop Site News about his [Epstein's] incredibly close connections to Israel."

Another instance of a repeated theme among BMBI (Big Money, Big Influence) American Jews, "incredibly close connections to Israel." And more mainstream American Jews fret and fuss about a big jump in so-called "anti-Semitism," and then come up with all manner of schemes to get states to adopt the bogus IHRA definition of anti-Semitism that threatens Freedom of Speech protections, they wonder why people harbor more than justifiable reason to oppose Israel and its supporters and apologists and enablers?

This brings up another theme, that of Israeli/Zionist and increasingly, or more evident, American Jewish self-delusion over Israel, and an incredible ignorance of history?

This is beyond "enough is enough" with this nonsense, even beyond "dope slap" wake up calls. This is a whole un- or under-reported dimension of the malignancy that is Israel/Zionism.

By the way, terrific photo to lead off the "12 Points" entry, it needs to be "above the fold" in every newspaper in the country.

