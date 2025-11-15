Epstein, Israel and the Genocidal Duopoly
It really annoys me when good people claim media is obsessed with Epstein. Attention to the case took forever and only flares up when convenient to the establishment. I suspect the case has been ignored and pumped up at various times for insidious purposes, I hope to come back to this.
But the latest example is that it is being used for massive partisan purposes now — in part as a seeming attempt to distract from info by Drop Site News about his incredibly close connections to Israel. Which itself may be a distraction from the need to get Uniting for Peace done. It’s distractions all the way down in this system.
The system keeps producing info regarding Epstein that alternates exposing connections with the Democrats or the Republicans so it gets weaponized by each arm of the duopoly against the other, but it should be weaponized against both simultaneously. The whole system should sink. This is what VotePact.org could make happen.
I’m not at all surprised Chomsky wrote a recommendation for Epstein. He was an early influence on me, but his public stances on voting, BDS, the pandemic, two state, Syria, the JFK assassination and more were plain wrong. And, perhaps more controversially, I think Epstein was probably a fairly smart guy.
Non-obvious things from the recent Drop Site News reporting that jumped out at me: His plans with Ehud Barak for regime change in Syria and attack on Iran have come to pass. The deal-making highlights how US gov and Russian gov probable regularly deal-make over Syria and much else, so people who put their faith in BRICS etc. are foolish or worse. Also raises possibility that Epstein had role in Israelgate/Russiagate.
As I wrote months ago, amazing how overlooked Mega group co-founder Les Wexner continues to be -- see piece below. An additional footnote -- virtually no mention of this sketch of breasts from the billionaire in Jeffrey Epstein’s birthday book The First Fifty Years -- he wrote: “I wanted to get you what you wanted...so here it is...” If the media wanted titillation, why wouldn’t then go to town on the Victoria Secrets mogul? That’s one of Trump’s functions: a heat shield for people like Wexner, his drawing got tons of media attention. And I’m struck by the title of the book — The First Fifty Years — seems a reference for his interests in transhumanism. See from: “Cold Harbor: Eugenics, Epstein and Big Tech.”
It is so refreshing to read your posts. Thank you for your willingness to look into the shadows to see what is really happening. Your caveat about BRICS is a perspective I share, since all the major powers do seem to be somehow collaborating below the surface, as was evident in the global covid operation. Thank you also for the Vote Pact link - I wonder if MTG has the integrity to join this now that she and much of her MAGA base are being thrown under the bus.
In the big picture, it is a tremendous human tragedy that it has taken the Gazan genocide to awaken the masses to the long-obvious evils of zionism. Somehow the insanity has also fleshed out the entire Epstein-web of compromising-intel human-trafficking at the base of the rot of civilization. A couple decades ago my rants about satanic-pedophiles-in-charge drew scorn from all sides and lost me friends. But it was obvious then and even more so now as many brave women like Anneke Lucas have come out. It runs deep and is as horrifric as it gets - I have known several women abused from ages as early as two. When these linked cancers of genocide and child rape/human trafficking are finally overcome, humanity may begin again deserving a place in Earth's future.
Bless you for your tireless work, Sam.
"... a seeming attempt to distract from info by Drop Site News about his [Epstein's] incredibly close connections to Israel."
Another instance of a repeated theme among BMBI (Big Money, Big Influence) American Jews, "incredibly close connections to Israel." And more mainstream American Jews fret and fuss about a big jump in so-called "anti-Semitism," and then come up with all manner of schemes to get states to adopt the bogus IHRA definition of anti-Semitism that threatens Freedom of Speech protections, they wonder why people harbor more than justifiable reason to oppose Israel and its supporters and apologists and enablers?
This brings up another theme, that of Israeli/Zionist and increasingly, or more evident, American Jewish self-delusion over Israel, and an incredible ignorance of history?
This is beyond "enough is enough" with this nonsense, even beyond "dope slap" wake up calls. This is a whole un- or under-reported dimension of the malignancy that is Israel/Zionism.
By the way, terrific photo to lead off the "12 Points" entry, it needs to be "above the fold" in every newspaper in the country.