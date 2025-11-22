husseini

Michael Gillespie
11h

The day they murdered our president, 62 years ago today. And then, four and a half years later, when it became clear that his brother Bobby would win his campaign for the presidency, they murdered him, too. Because they knew of a certainty that Bobby would use the power of the nation’s highest office to bring to justice those who ordered and organized his brother’s assassination in Dallas.

The Kennedy brothers were not perfect, but they dared to dream of a better America and a more peaceful future. They sought to move our nation in that direction, and they paid for their decency and their optimism with their lives.

The traitors behind those murders and the murder of Dr. King in Memphis soon thereafter, well, this much at least is certain: America has yet to recover from those losses. The effects of the tragedy and the trauma linger, festering, justice delayed, justice denied.

And just look at our nation today.

Professor Smartass
8h

The bigger question I have is Israel just an exceptionally arrogant micro-country that cunningly manipulates it's dimwitted patron, or is it a favored tool of the wealthiest people on Earth, which explains the seemingly endless money for lobbying and black ops, and the absolute fear and obedience they get from American politicians.

