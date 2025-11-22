JFK was assassinated 62 years ago today. He would tell close friends that he wanted his epitaph to read “ He Kept the Peace ”. It doesn’t.

How does Israel get away with genocide?

MTG just announced she will be resigning from Congress. She’s the only member of Congress I know of to have willfully talked about Israel’s nuclear weapons arsenal — anyone else who talked about it was compelled to do so because I asked them. After Trump bombed Iranian nuclear facilities this Summer, she wrote: “There was once a great President that the American people loved. He opposed Israel’s nuclear program. And then he was assassinated.”

Early this year, I questioned the State Department about the JFK documents and exposed how they still refuse to acknowledge the Israeli nuclear arsenal JFK was trying to stop when he was killed. The nukes JFK was trying to stop are still unacknowledged. The conspiracy effectively continues.

Israel’s nuclear arsenal was born out of the 1956 war — with Israel, Britain and France invading Gaza and Sinai. That was resolved using Uniting for Peace — what should be used now — the UN being used to stop aggression.

Israel needed a way to prevent that from ever happening again and their solution was to threaten the world with nuclear weapons. Israel did that in 1973 and it has almost certainly done so with the current Gaza genocide. This has been tacitly acknowledged by even the most extreme Israel fanatics like Ben Shapiro and Jonathan Pollard, who spied against the US (Israel reportedly tried to use information on Clinton and Lewinsky to get Pollard’s release) and just met with US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who lobbied for Pollard’s release.

Therefore Israel is committing genocide and has a nuclear weapons arsenal, which it is waving around. So of course, the UNSC just backed them up and put sanctions on…Iran, which isn’t committing genocide and has no nuclear weapons to wave around.

Back in 2023, I wrote the piece “Israel and the Kennedy Assassinations” which highlighted JFK trying to halt Israel’s acquisition of nuclear weapons and RFK tried to designate a precursor to AIPAC as a foreign agent. It laid out some of the evidence I’d come across of Israel as a motive in their assassinations. Since then, such thinking has become more widespread.

Later that year, Rick Sterling wrote the piece “From Dallas to Gaza: How JFK’s Assassination Was Good for Zionist Israel” which highlights an additional motive by Israel: The return of Palestinian refugees.

Sterling has since co-authored the book JFK and RFK’s Secret Battle Against Zionist Extremism: The Documentary Evidence. Last month the Electronic Intifada published the piece “Israel was part of the conspiracy to kill JFK.”

I recently came across this widely overlooked document, summarized by the Mary Ferrell Foundation thus: On November 21, 1963, a government informant named Thomas Mosley was negotiating the sale of machine guns to a Cuban exile named Echevarria. In the course of the transaction, Echevarria said that “we now have plenty of money - our new backers are Jews” and would close the arms deal “as soon as we [or they] take care of Kennedy.” The next day, Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas.

This document prompted Lisa Pease, author of A Lie Too Big to Fail: The Real History of the Assassination of Robert F. Kennedy, to make some interesting comments on X which I’m putting in this footnote.

Monika Wiesak, author of Echoes of a Lost America: Unraveling the Murder of JFK laid out lots of good information on “Devil’s Chess Club” with Aaron Good who has developed regarding the Israel dimension of the JFK assassination.

With respect to the above document, Wiesak reports of information gathered by the Secret Service that JFK would be assassinated in Chicago in October 1963 and it was being financed by “Israeli sources”. See comments by Abraham Bolden at 25:00. He was the first African American secret service agent and went to prison after the assassination, he claims in efforts to shut him up.

It’s remarkable how Israel was ignored for so long in the reams of writing on the JFK assassination — especially since the Cubans never got their invasion, but imperial Israel got their nukes and many horrific wars which benefited it.

A big part of the problem was that JFK the movie excluded all information on Israel. Early this year,

