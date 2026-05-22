I’d of course heard about the tons of money that pro-Israel forces poured into Kentucky to beat Massie, but I hadn’t seen one of the ads since this morning. It uses so-called “AI” to show “video” of Massie having a tryst — a “throuple” — with AOC and Ilhan Omar in a hotel:

This smears the concept of left-right coming together.

People who have associated themselves with the left and right need cooperate to end the genocidal duopoly as I’ve long argued with my VotePact.org project.

A problem that’s become evident is that the establishment produces “leaders” of the “left” and “right” who sabotage such efforts, either by being obnoxious to the other side or by stressing stances that get in the way of bridge building. Or by coming together in such tepid, limited ways.

The more grassroots the coming together, the better.

The attacks on Massie were similar to the attacks pro-Israeli money has launched on other candidates. Where I live in Maryland, Donna Edwards was targeted big time in 2022. Like Massie, she wasn’t very aggressive in her crit of Israel. Her big sin was probably that she actually went to Gaza after the 2009/2010 bombing campaign.

The attack ads against her — funded by pro-Israeli groups — made no mention of Israel. They hammered away at her office for allegedly having poor constituent services. Even Pelosi defended Edwards.

Of course others were similarly targeted by such groups — going back at least to Paul Findley, Cynthia McKinney and continuing to Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush.

The tool that pro-Israeli groups were backing against Edwards was Glenn Ivey, who now purports to represent the district where I live. He’s currently being primaried by Jakeya Johnson and others.

One thing that’s clear to me that if such races are going to have any impact, they have to be stronger.

Massie had apparently been kept off Fox as he was relentlessly attacked. But when he finally got on, he comes off like something of a lightweight, saying he supports Trump — who was tearing into him — at the top of the segment and only gets into the fake ads at the end of the segment:

If Trump punches you, you have to punch back. Hard. He could at least have said: “I agree with Trump’s policies on X, but funding Israel slaughtering babies in Gaza and funding war against Russia is wrong and stupid and I’m not changing my position for any amount of money, even if Trump does.” To be clear: This isn’t what I would say, but you’d think that Massie would say.

Sibel Edmunds has charged that Massie is completely controlled opposition through Jeff Yass.

I’ve not dug into that, but if people are unclear, Massie has never called Israel’s slaughter a “genocide” — like most politicos, he’s not what he seems and people have a tendency to project their hopes onto them. We’ve been down this road over and over, Clinton, Obama, Trump, etc.

That doesn’t mean politicos like Massie can’t possibly be useful — that’s why I kept going back to impeachment. Congress people are not supposed to be glorified influencers. They have legal powers: Standing to go after Israel’s funding over its nukes and moving to impeach for war crimes among them.