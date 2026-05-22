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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
2d

More important than ever that the search for justice continues! The work that the Hind Rajab Foundation is doing to track down and bring Israeli criminals to justice is one that is vital in the effort to hold Israel accountable.  Let us hope they will also turn their sights on the criminal leaders of the countries of the west who are co-perpetrators of these crimes.

Find out what they’re doing here:

https://www.hindrajabfoundation.org

The least we can do is donate to help them:

Support the Hind Rajab Foundation

https://donate.stripe.com/cN228hbY5g7jaM84gg

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Aimee Smith's avatar
Aimee Smith
2d

Massie may be compromised, but anyone in Congress needs to pick their battles. So, while you are not required to trust him, we should be careful not to decide people are corrupt without hard evidence to avoid falling into bearing false witness and demoralizing and dividing others unnecessarily.

Earl Hilliard was primaried by Israel for the "sin" having a positive relationship with Muramar Ghaddafi when Libya was in the cross heas for destruction and looting. He spoke for a Dutch documentary on the Israel Lobby produced by Tagenlicht.

https://youtu.be/N294FMDok98

James Traficant was framed for not going along with persecution of a US ciziten on the unsubstantiated claims that that citizen was Ivan the Terrible from WWII. Traficant served time and died in a suspicious manner. May he rest in power.

https://youtu.be/vKydyiPvmZ4

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