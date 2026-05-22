Fake Ads against Massie Part of Pattern of Israel Money Deceits
Massie saying he supports Trump made him come off as weak. Transpartisan alliance is overdue, and shouldn't depend on designated "leaders".
I’d of course heard about the tons of money that pro-Israel forces poured into Kentucky to beat Massie, but I hadn’t seen one of the ads since this morning. It uses so-called “AI” to show “video” of Massie having a tryst — a “throuple” — with AOC and Ilhan Omar in a hotel:
This smears the concept of left-right coming together.
People who have associated themselves with the left and right need cooperate to end the genocidal duopoly as I’ve long argued with my VotePact.org project.
A problem that’s become evident is that the establishment produces “leaders” of the “left” and “right” who sabotage such efforts, either by being obnoxious to the other side or by stressing stances that get in the way of bridge building. Or by coming together in such tepid, limited ways.
The more grassroots the coming together, the better.
The attacks on Massie were similar to the attacks pro-Israeli money has launched on other candidates. Where I live in Maryland, Donna Edwards was targeted big time in 2022. Like Massie, she wasn’t very aggressive in her crit of Israel. Her big sin was probably that she actually went to Gaza after the 2009/2010 bombing campaign.
The attack ads against her — funded by pro-Israeli groups — made no mention of Israel. They hammered away at her office for allegedly having poor constituent services. Even Pelosi defended Edwards.
Of course others were similarly targeted by such groups — going back at least to Paul Findley, Cynthia McKinney and continuing to Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush.
The tool that pro-Israeli groups were backing against Edwards was Glenn Ivey, who now purports to represent the district where I live. He’s currently being primaried by Jakeya Johnson and others.
One thing that’s clear to me that if such races are going to have any impact, they have to be stronger.
Massie had apparently been kept off Fox as he was relentlessly attacked. But when he finally got on, he comes off like something of a lightweight, saying he supports Trump — who was tearing into him — at the top of the segment and only gets into the fake ads at the end of the segment:
If Trump punches you, you have to punch back. Hard. He could at least have said: “I agree with Trump’s policies on X, but funding Israel slaughtering babies in Gaza and funding war against Russia is wrong and stupid and I’m not changing my position for any amount of money, even if Trump does.” To be clear: This isn’t what I would say, but you’d think that Massie would say.
Sibel Edmunds has charged that Massie is completely controlled opposition through Jeff Yass.
I’ve not dug into that, but if people are unclear, Massie has never called Israel’s slaughter a “genocide” — like most politicos, he’s not what he seems and people have a tendency to project their hopes onto them. We’ve been down this road over and over, Clinton, Obama, Trump, etc.
That doesn’t mean politicos like Massie can’t possibly be useful — that’s why I kept going back to impeachment. Congress people are not supposed to be glorified influencers. They have legal powers: Standing to go after Israel’s funding over its nukes and moving to impeach for war crimes among them.
More important than ever that the search for justice continues! The work that the Hind Rajab Foundation is doing to track down and bring Israeli criminals to justice is one that is vital in the effort to hold Israel accountable. Let us hope they will also turn their sights on the criminal leaders of the countries of the west who are co-perpetrators of these crimes.
Find out what they’re doing here:
https://www.hindrajabfoundation.org
The least we can do is donate to help them:
Support the Hind Rajab Foundation
https://donate.stripe.com/cN228hbY5g7jaM84gg
Massie may be compromised, but anyone in Congress needs to pick their battles. So, while you are not required to trust him, we should be careful not to decide people are corrupt without hard evidence to avoid falling into bearing false witness and demoralizing and dividing others unnecessarily.
Earl Hilliard was primaried by Israel for the "sin" having a positive relationship with Muramar Ghaddafi when Libya was in the cross heas for destruction and looting. He spoke for a Dutch documentary on the Israel Lobby produced by Tagenlicht.
https://youtu.be/N294FMDok98
James Traficant was framed for not going along with persecution of a US ciziten on the unsubstantiated claims that that citizen was Ivan the Terrible from WWII. Traficant served time and died in a suspicious manner. May he rest in power.
https://youtu.be/vKydyiPvmZ4