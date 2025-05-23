husseini

I believe you're on to something Sam. I'm not sure if this is common knowledge, but modern Christian Zionism (18th century) preceded Theordor Herzl's Jewish Zionism by more than a century and there are many, many more Christian Zionists in the US (including Jews for Jesus) than Jewish Zionists. They've been immensely important to the US' support of Israel both in Congress and in the general public. Let's be clear, the ultimate religious goals of Christian Zionism are very different than Jewish but both require Jews to return to Palestine.

I hope you don't mind if I repeat my comment from earlier on Consortium News to an article by John Wight, "Elias Rodriguez’s Murderous Gift to Israel" He doesn't go so far as to say it's a false flag, in fact I'd say it says the contrary. I wanted to make my thoughts clear on the topic.

My Comment:

I read Elias Rodriguez's statement, which Ken Klippenstein published on his SubStack yesterday, and who (Ken) has since gotten a visit from the FBI. The statement is very lucid and a serious recapitulation of the situation. Those who claim false flag cannot have read it. A false flag would try to trivialize his motives, and fail to state the stark reality of what Israel has done, and is doing.

I do not support violence, but America does. It is awash in violence at all turns. It's in our entertainment, our games, our literature, and our government. The First Amendment may be valued, but the Second Amendment is sacred. How any one could think that the situation in Gaza would not provide a spark for that kind of kindling, is beyond me.

This is the kind of thing that will cause further erosion of our constitutional rights. It won't stop the carnage in Gaza, and those who have the interest will use it to further vilify all who stand up for human rights, and an end to the suffering of the Palestinian people, caused by Israel, and its allies.

https://consortiumnews.com/2025/05/23/elias-rodriguezs-murderous-gift-to-israel/?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=5a7c7423-c340-4a08-af8a-acfd0080811f

