I’ve long been fascinated by flags, painting at least one. And I’ve argued that “All Flags are False Flags”. And there are few flags more false than that of imperial “Israel”. But things can always get worse.

After Trump talked about the US taking over Gaza, it occurred to me that the Empire could be trying to set up a system of getting more “Christian Zionists” to populate the colonial enterprise.

Actually, this issue was likely in the back of my head before, simply observing imperial Israel having what the racists call a "demographic problem" -- they probably don't have enough Jewish volunteers to pull this colony off. They are obviously trying to drive out and starve and slaughter indigenous Muslim and Christian Palestinians, but do they have enough bodies to put in there? Lots of Israeli Jews apparently got out after the Oct. 7 attacks and as I've written, I think there was a massive effort to prevent a lot more from leaving.

Of course imperial Israel brings in workers from Thailand to do the work that Israelis don't want to do. (In this respect, they are rather like the Gulf sheikdoms.)

But I'm wondering if the system might be setting up a situation with “Christians” who are “Zionists” (actually colonialists, I don't think “Zionist” confers how hideous the enterprise is) become some of the bodies to pull off the colonial enterprise. Making it more apparent of what it is, a colonial crusade.

Now we have the killing of Yaron Lischinsky who is sometimes described as a “Messianic Jew” though similar people are described as “Messianic Christians”. He has referred to himself as a “Christian”. In my experience, few people who call themselves “Christians” actually are in my book — but perhaps that's another story.

He is reported to have found his “spiritual home” in Melech Ha’Mlachim — “King of Kings” in English. These are basically sects that glom onto many aspects of formal Judaism while saying somehow that Jesus was the messiah. They seem to tend to be Zionist/Colonialists, some fervently so.

Making a martyr of such a person could be very useful in trying to start a stampede of people to go from being "Christian Zionists" who support the colonial project from the US and elsewhere to being full-blown colonialists in Palestine. Now, it's my understanding that imperial Israel isn't keen on non-Jews going there for any extended period of time, but I could see something like this developing. It might even account for some of the alleged tension between the Trump camp and the Netanyahu camp. They may be figuring out what their respective imperial roles are (while some, including friends of mine, have deluded themselves into thinking that there's an actual pushback by Trump about having a colonial project.)

And you have Mike Huckabee as US ambassador to Israel, warned about by many including Rev. Don Wagner, author of Glory to God in the Lowest: Journeys to an Unholy Land and other books including Anxious for Armageddon.

Moreover, this isn’t just a US thing. Global “Christian Zionism” is growing through a litany of organizations around the world, including around John Hagee. And groups like International Christian Embassy Jerusalem organize these people there.

I just took a look at the alleged manifesto of the alleged shooter, Elias Rodriguez, published by Ken Klippenstein, (who also published the alleged manifesto of the alleged United Healthcare CEO assassin.)

But I didn't read it yet, because I was so floored by the photo. It's a person (face not seen) draped with an Israeli flag with a cross in the middle and "JESUS" written in the cross. I've never seen such a thing before.

It's remarkable #InterestingTiming that it would appear just as these strains may be happening regarding the orientation of the colonial project. And so prominently.

In 1969, an Australian "Messianic Christian" -- Denis Michael Rohan -- tried to burn down the Al-Aqsa Mosque, to show the world that he was the "King of Jerusalem". It resulted in a political crisis and a UNSC resolution, 271. He ended up in a mental institution.

Craig Mokhiber recently wrote regarding US policy toward Gaza: “The inmates are truly in charge of the asylum.”

Short of truly heroic action, one can see the trend continuing in the coming years and decades — and the rantings of lunatics from a few decades ago becoming the dictates of policy draped in deceitful disguise.

I hesitated some to use this title, I realize some are pointing to issues around the killings to charge it was a literal false flag, like the anthrax attacks. I have not seriously looked into that, but there’s a long history of false flags by the US and Israeli governments, going back at least to the Lavon Affair, see: