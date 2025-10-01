24/7 LIVESTREAM OF GLOBAL SUMUD FLOTILLA

See X feed for updates on the Israeli attack upon the Sumud Flotilla — including protests breaking out across Europe as a result.

Reasons for the Trump-Netanyahu con to happen when it did:

* Stop the momentum for UNGA Uniting for Peace resolution with concrete measures as finally proposed by Colombia just last week. The timing of the Trump announcement — just after the Colombian initiative — was similar to Biden claiming that Netanyahu agreed to a ceasefire in May/June of 2024. That came just after the International Court of Justice orders of May 24, 2024 demanded Israel stop its attack on Rafah and helped derail implementation of those orders as I’ve repeatedly documented. These were the two pillars long envisioned by Francis Boyle: Get the ICJ to issue emergency orders and then use Uniting for Peace to overcome the US veto at the Security Council to implement the ICJ rulings.

* Undermine the flotilla. This was especially effective in the case of the Pope, who was likely under pressure to actually do something to stop the genocide. You just had, for example, Kathy Kelly’s piece “An Appeal to the Vatican State: Protect the Gaza Sumud Flotilla’s Safe Arrival” but the US Pope has failed to do so, following the same path of how “the sword and the cross came together in building empires.” Now, the Pope pretends to care with celebrities about the environment. And there has been a great deal of activity throughout the Mediterranean, including in Italy — and now with a strike being called there.

* And sabotage effort at UEFA — outlets report: Trump peace plan delays UEFA vote on Israel’s suspension from football.

People who don’t see this want to pretend that the US establishment doesn’t have a calendar. This is a regular pattern. There is a massive apparatus to control and manipulate the public mind in different ways at different times. I’ve noted some of my suspicions with the #InterestingTiming hashtag on X.

Please don’t take such an effort as any kind of endorsement of X. I hope to be spending less time there and more time here and building other structures.

For example, one other aspect of managing the public mind on the genocide I suspect, is Trump and phony partisanship. One manifestation is the so-called government shutdown — which somehow doesn’t result in a stop of the US-fueled genocide. But it does result in more layers of political sniping to push people into their partisan boxes. My long-standing solution to this is VotePact — a revolution waiting to happen.

It’s hindered by layers of boosted propaganda, for example Musk going on lately about the ADL, deriding it as “anti-white” so that he and they can jointly enable the genocidal project to continue.