I questioned the French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot at the UN about the failure of France and the other members of the UN Security Council to implement the orders of the International Court of Justice in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel.

He was exiting the evening emergency meeting of the Security Council regarding the situation in Lebanon.

Sam Husseini: “Isn’t this [situation in Lebanon] a consequence of the failure of the Security Council to properly implement the orders of the ICJ of May? You and most of the rest of the Security Council voted for a US resolution that falsely claimed that Israel agreed to a ceasefire resolution. Didn’t that in effect give Israel a greenlight for further aggression?”

He replied in French and didn’t respond to the substance of the question at all, a complete dodge, obscured by the fact that he didn’t reply in English:

Barrot: “The resolutions of the Security Council are the basis of the platform we are developing with our American partners, and I believe that on the contrary, it was very useful to convene this emergency meeting of the Security Council, which obviously enabled everyone to express their views, and for the international community to call for a ceasefire as soon as possible.”

His reply in no way answered my question.

Barrot had replied in English to the prior question. He did make his opening remark in French. The exchange happened in the evening of Sept. 25.

The non-answer shows how horribly the UNSC has failed in its alleged responsibility to ensure global peace and security.

His replying in French (even though he replied in English to a prior question) may have been an additional attempt to obscure his vacuous response, and to prevent a follow up.

