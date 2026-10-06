In May 2024, the ICJ ordered Israel to stop its invasion of Rafah. Instead, it leveled the place. Biden and Blinken sabotaged the ICJ orders and Trump built on that with his so-called Board of Peace resolution.

The statement below was released by the congressional campaign.

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I’ll be speaking tomorrow at the University of Maryland, College Park, as part of events organized by Students for Justice in Palestine. Last year, the group won a historic $100K settlement against the university for its attack on free speech.

The campaign will have an event at Busboys & Poets in Hyattsville on Oct. 13 featuring singer David Rovics, candidate Kymone Freeman, comedian Lee Camp and leading anti-data center activist Taylor Frazier McCollum.

The US establishment is pushing for the further merger of the US and Israeli militarize. Section 219 should absolutely be opposed, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. They are trying to do US-Israeli integration because the US gov can't/won't enter into a mutual defense treaty with Israel, like they have with NATO allies. Why? Apparently because Israel won't declare its borders, because it is an imperial, expansionist state. What -- exactly -- would the US gov be defending? What exact territory? Israel won't say. Empire corrupts all. End the empire.

Husseini: Three Years of Gaza Genocide — End U.S. Collusion

Maryland congressional candidate calls for arms embargo, diplomatic accountability and prosecution of officials who enable war crimes

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MD — October 6, 2026 — On the third anniversary of October 7, Maryland congressional candidate and journalist Sam Husseini is calling on the United States to end its “collusion in Israel’s destruction of Gaza and to cease undermining international law.”

He will speak tomorrow at the University of Maryland, College Park, as part of events organized by Students for Justice in Palestine. Last year, the group won a historic $100K settlement against the university for its attack on free speech.



“The history of violent occupation did not begin on October 7,” Husseini said. “Neither can civilian deaths on October 7 be used as a pretext check for three years of devastation inflicted on Gaza. Even the Israeli press has reported how Netanyahu was warned about the attacks.

“There is systemic denialism in the U.S. government about so much of the relationship with imperial Israel. When I questioned them about the Hannibal Directive, which was likely responsible for many deaths on Oct. 7, the Blinken State Department pretended not to know about. The Rubio State Department refuses to acknowledge Israel’s nuclear weapons, even as it uses phony allegations about Iran’s nuclear program as a pretext for aggression against Iran in conjunction with Israel.

“Three years later, after likely hundreds of thousands of killings, the central question for us is not simply what Israel has done. It is what our government has enabled, financed, armed and diplomatically protected.

“The United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry concluded in 2025 that Israeli authorities and security forces had committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

“The International Court of Justice has not yet issued a final judgment in the Genocide Convention case brought by South Africa against Israel. But in May 2024, the Court ordered Israel to stop its invasion of Rafah. Instead, it leveled the place. Biden and Blinken sabotaged the ICJ orders and Trump built on that with his so-called Board of Peace resolution. This allows Israel to continue taking more and more land in Gaza, attack the West Bank and increase its regional aggression.”

“The U.S.-Israel relationship undermined the First Amendment, wasted our tax dollars in the worst way, up-ended the global economy, and assaulted domestic and international law. We should immediately cut off weapons to imperial Israel and reverse all these actions.”

Sam Husseini is challenging Glenn Ivey in Maryland’s 4th congressional district. Ivey is a top AIPAC recipient. Husseini will be on the ballot. The election is Nov. 3.