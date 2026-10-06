husseini

husseini

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Clif Brown
Oct 6

The "after" photo reminds me of the big part the Caterpillar company has played in everything that Israel has been doing for decades, topped by the levelling of Rafah. I wish I could make the term "Caterpillared" go viral, meaning to erase with malice.

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