The State Department cancelled today’s briefing. If mass arrests and repression had taken place in universities in Iran or Russia they would go on and on about it. But now, they don’t want to talk at all. …

It was fitting in a way that Peter Daszak, the deceitful head of EcoHealth Alliance, finally testified before Congress about Covid origins just as “security” forces around the country were attacking students peacefully protesting against a genocide.

Daszak’s testimony seemed poorly attended by members of Congress and got little buzz on X/Twitter. The insane deceits around Covid origins are largely in the rearview mirror and of course people are rightly focusing on Gaza protests, but it’s quite convenient timing.

As I’ve repeatedly noted, had those Covid deceits, many of which were evident in real time, been understood by the global public in early 2020, you would have seen a great mass movement against the creation of deadly pathogens (effectively biowarfare, euphemistically called “gain of function” lab work).

As long time readers will know, I was one of the few people associated with the left who raised the alarm, writing a series of pieces on Daszak and his lies, the reality of continued biowarfare, the reality of lab origin outbreaks and investigating other outbreaks with connections to the Covid outbreak, like Ebola 2014.

Even the ranking Democrat Raul Ruiz noted that Daszak was not forthcoming (an incredibly kind way to put it) with the Committee today. But he still claimed that there’s no evidence for lab origin of Covid.

In fact, the answer is staring everyone in the face. Daszak’s lack of forthrightness is itself evidence of lab origin of Covid and a coverup.

This is similar to how the lies from Israel are part of the genocidal intent: “Israel Falsely Claimed Hamas Slaughtered Babies So It Could Actually Slaughter Babies.”

And now we have ever-hysterical smears of antisemitism against peaceful protesters, with Congress about to vote on oppressive legislation today.

These smears too are part of the intent by the US and Israeli establishment for the genocidal slaughter to continue. It’s my one major issue with the South African case at the ICJ. It didn’t get into the Israeli lies being part of the genocidal intent.

A fundamental flaw of our partisan political dynamic is that you have some of the "left" protesting Israel's genocide while much of the "right" is totally being led by the nose by Israel and Fox etc. (Obviously the Biden administration is participating in genocide.)

Meanwhile, many Republicans today with the Covid Origins hearings are at least raising some of the long overdue questions, though they too are problematic, hyper-focusing on China, Daszak, Fauci and ignoring the larger structure in which the US government makes more deadly pathogens.

We need actual dialogue and dynamic from the left and right to stop genocide and creation of deadly pathogens which spawn pandemics. This is related to my VotePact.org project which seeks to stop the divisions of the public by the establishment. Until that happens, the public will vulnerable to continued subservience to the hyper-corrupt establishment.

One of several related pieces: