I was just interviewed by Salaamedia regarding the “No Kings” protests:

Much of the point of “No Kings” is to stuff people back into their partisan boxes.

Meanwhile, Decensored News reports: Tucker Carlson says Trump “probably couldn’t pick a more credible person” to make a deal with the Iranians than JD Vance because Vance is “honest” and has a suitable “moral rectitude.”

So, just as “No Kings” tries to herd progressives back into the dead end DNC, Tucker Carlson here is trying to stuff conservatives back into the dead end RNC.

My VotePact.org project is an attempt to realize left-right cooperation against the genocidal establishment, I outline some of its deceits in the above interview.

Past related pieces: