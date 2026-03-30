From “No Kings” to Tucker Carlson, the Goal is to Maintain the Duopoly
We need: No Empire. No War. No Epstein cabal. No oligarchs. No peasants.
I was just interviewed by Salaamedia regarding the “No Kings” protests:
Much of the point of “No Kings” is to stuff people back into their partisan boxes.
Meanwhile, Decensored News reports: Tucker Carlson says Trump “probably couldn’t pick a more credible person” to make a deal with the Iranians than JD Vance because Vance is “honest” and has a suitable “moral rectitude.”
So, just as “No Kings” tries to herd progressives back into the dead end DNC, Tucker Carlson here is trying to stuff conservatives back into the dead end RNC.
My VotePact.org project is an attempt to realize left-right cooperation against the genocidal establishment, I outline some of its deceits in the above interview.
Past related pieces:
Right on, Sam. Someone commented "No Kings, take note - an action with an actual demand that may kick-start a movement and save lives" on my post about our arrests for protesting at the Pentagon. Someone else commented "Go F*** yourself" followed by four paragraphs defending No Kings, but I removed that comment under my no insults rule.
As Chuck Schumer said about the huge turnout for No Kings, this is going to be great for the midterms. Yup.
Tucker's friend and fellow former Fox News star Megyn Kelly is similarly attempting to prop up Vance. On Friday, she credulously reported on anonymously-sourced claims about JD Vance supposedly confronting Netanyahu over the war on Iran, which came from an Axios article co-authored by Barak Ravid, a veteran of the IDF's Unit 8200 who -- as writer Caitlin Johnstone put it last year -- “has made a whole career out of typing out bogus articles about how the US president and the Israeli prime minister are secretly mad at each other.”
“All I can think of is Vance in the White House, in the Oval, with Zelensky,” she said. “He put Zelensky in his place. It sounds like he just did that to Bibi Netanyanu.”
“Good for him! It's delightful to think about someone holding [Netanyahu] to account...”
See here: https://substack.com/@decensorednews/note/c-234897510
Some of Ravid's past headlines compiled by Johnstone: https://x.com/caitoz/status/1965574545601167746