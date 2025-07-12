husseini

husseini

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
hobnob's avatar
hobnob
6hEdited

Thank you for this crucial and frustrating report.

One of the concrete measures against Israel I hope the Hague Group, or some other human rights organization develops is a digital arsenal of law and procedure for the punishment of genocide and crimes against humanity, together with a massive evidentiary data base, available to public prosecutors the world over to take action against individuals, corporations, banks, organizations, etc. within their jurisdictions, which is essentially universal.

Turn the tables against Israel with their cyber systems and AI used to target Palestinians for death or control, and instead target Israelis who set foot in countries upholding international humanitarian law. Give the pariah state with its Samson option a debilitating haircut.

This should be a massive Nuremberg 2.0 operation against Israel with an all-encompassing data base of crimes Hoovered up from social media and all other sources. Israelis, nearly all of whom have served in the IDF and therefore presumptively guilty of war crimes,* should be made personae non gratae in the 170 or so states that are not subservient to Israel or subject to intimidation by Israel's agent, the United States.

Not possible? Belgium, Brazil, Spain and other states, for all their hypocrisy, have started actions for war crimes against visiting Israeli soldiers, who have had to hightail it home to avoid prosecution. This simply needs to be made the norm, snuffing out Israel's mythical light unto the nations.

* Germany, Israel's sock puppet, can't get enough of convicting nonagenarians and centenarians of being accessories to death camp murders, e.g. Irmgard Furchner, a 99-year-old former secretary at the Stutthof concentration camp, who was convicted in Germany as an accessory to over 10,000 murders, and Josef Schütz, a 101-year-old former Sachsenhausen camp guard, who was likewise convicted of complicity in the murders of over 3,500 prisoners, etc. With legal precedent like that, every Israeli Jewish citizen deserves hard time in the big house.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sam Husseini
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture