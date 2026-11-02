The move by Haley Stevens to back Mike Rogers is being used by the DNC establishment to obscure their own crimes.
It defines deviancy downward. It makes the rest of the establishment that call themselves “Democrats” look decent.
Deviancy is no longer backing a genocide as the DNC did, it’s not backing an oligarchy, rule by the rich — it’s backing a horrible Republican like Mike Rogers.
Haley is the Judy Miller of the moment — Judy Miller was a NYT reporter who went so far in propagandizing for Bush/Cheney lies about Iraq WMDs that the rest of the media used her to let themselves off the hook about their own lies.
Our campaign pushes the DNC in the opposite direction.
By providing a clear voice against the US establishment’s genocidal work with imperial Israel — whatever the numbers in the election are, we are applying serious pressure from the outside of the party.
Pressure against that establishment, against Big Tech, against Wall Street, corporate power, the military industrial complex and the privileged few that use those instruments to keep regular people down.
My name is Sam Husseini and I’m running for Congress in Maryland’s 4th congressional district for real positive change.
Sam gets it right. He sees truth obscured behind a curtain of smiling seeming sincerity. He calls out the clever lie crafted to provide political cover. He deconstructs propaganda like he’s been doing it for decades, because he has. That’s what an honest working journalist does. Sam will be a beacon of truth in the House of Representatives. Vote like our nation’s future depends on honesty and fair play.
Sam H sorry but if you haven't seen it, an eye popper explainer even I got immediately! My 3 big takeaways so far,
political parties collude to keep bankers 'independent' rulers
'inflation' = PROFIT, far more important than workers
liberals and fascists prefer capitalism.
Light years beyond minimum wages - and not least the footnotes. My rereading >> this order, Ch. 5, "Democracy is Anti-Capitalism" then Ch. 4, "The West Over the Rest" then back to the beginning.
Clara Mattei's new book, ESCAPE FROM CAPITALISM.
https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Escape-from-Capitalism/Clara-E-Mattei/9781668085141
Her Substack, FREE
https://freefreeforum.substack.com/
Best wishes and energy,
Alice