The move by Haley Stevens to back Mike Rogers is being used by the DNC establishment to obscure their own crimes.

It defines deviancy downward. It makes the rest of the establishment that call themselves “Democrats” look decent.

Deviancy is no longer backing a genocide as the DNC did, it’s not backing an oligarchy, rule by the rich — it’s backing a horrible Republican like Mike Rogers.

Haley is the Judy Miller of the moment — Judy Miller was a NYT reporter who went so far in propagandizing for Bush/Cheney lies about Iraq WMDs that the rest of the media used her to let themselves off the hook about their own lies.

Our campaign pushes the DNC in the opposite direction.

By providing a clear voice against the US establishment’s genocidal work with imperial Israel — whatever the numbers in the election are, we are applying serious pressure from the outside of the party.

Pressure against that establishment, against Big Tech, against Wall Street, corporate power, the military industrial complex and the privileged few that use those instruments to keep regular people down.

My name is Sam Husseini and I’m running for Congress in Maryland’s 4th congressional district for real positive change.