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Michael Gillespie's avatar
Michael Gillespie
5h

Sam gets it right. He sees truth obscured behind a curtain of smiling seeming sincerity. He calls out the clever lie crafted to provide political cover. He deconstructs propaganda like he’s been doing it for decades, because he has. That’s what an honest working journalist does. Sam will be a beacon of truth in the House of Representatives. Vote like our nation’s future depends on honesty and fair play.

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Alice's avatar
Alice
1h

Sam H sorry but if you haven't seen it, an eye popper explainer even I got immediately! My 3 big takeaways so far,

political parties collude to keep bankers 'independent' rulers

'inflation' = PROFIT, far more important than workers

liberals and fascists prefer capitalism.

Light years beyond minimum wages - and not least the footnotes. My rereading >> this order, Ch. 5, "Democracy is Anti-Capitalism" then Ch. 4, "The West Over the Rest" then back to the beginning.

Clara Mattei's new book, ESCAPE FROM CAPITALISM.

https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Escape-from-Capitalism/Clara-E-Mattei/9781668085141

Her Substack, FREE

https://freefreeforum.substack.com/

Best wishes and energy,

Alice

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