“Have Some Blood! You Like Shedding It All Over the World So Much? There You Go!”
Concrete Expressionism Makes Its Mark at the US mission to the UN Amid the Gaza Genocide. Mass action at Israeli mission — 28 reportedly arrested.
Mike Ferner, of Veterans For Peace, threw blood at the US mission to the UN today: “Here, United States, have some blood! You like shedding it all over the world so much? There you go! How about some blood? A small amount of the blood — the blood money — that corporations make taking us to war all the time. No. More. Killing. Please. Stop it.”
He and 28 others were reportedly arrested today. He had been participated in #FastForGaza
Most arrests took place at the Israeli mission to the UN where a mass action was. Joy Metzler, co-founder of Servicemembers For Ceasefire, was among those arrested there. She’s been doing #FastForGaza outside the US mission to the UN for the last 40 days. They limited themselves to “250 calories per day, considered medically to be a starvation diet and the amount reported early this year as the average available” to Palestinians in Gaza. Joy left the Air Force and became a conscientious objector, citing US aggression in the Middle East and the continued ethnic cleansing in all of Palestine and the ongoing mass massacre of Palestinians in Gaza.
One of the last times I saw Mike he was railing about “fuckers” killing “fucking babies”.
Mike is a former Navy corpsman and author of Inside the Red Zone: A Veteran For Peace Reports from Iraq. Mike participated in the 40-day #FastForGaza until he had to be taken to the ER a few weeks ago. I repeatedly asked the UN about the fasters and if UNSG António Guterres would meet with them, but he never did:
In contrast to the lack of coverage of the Fast For Gaza, in 1965, Roger Allen LaPorte immolated himself outside the UN over war, resulting in a front page New York Times piece (self-immolators against the Iraq invasion were largely ignored):
Thanks to folks who took videos and Kelley Lane for editing.
Thank you for sharing this news, that won't be found in the MSM. How did the idea of freedom of speech, and of the press, become such an anathema to those in power that they don't even try to hide their readiness to snuff it out?
Speaking of direct action against a genocide, it's important to watch what's going on in the UK this week, and month.
Time may be short on this excellent documentary about Palestine Action, which may be about to be banned in the UK, and from there, most likely the film, because the UK government is trying to designate them as a terrorist organisation. You can watch the film online, but after the UK Parliament meets, who knows. These are y/our freedoms on the line. Palestine Action is challenging this in court and has been granted leave to do so by the courts.
https://tokillawarmachine.com