Discussion about this post

Joy in HK fiFP
3h

Thank you for sharing this news, that won't be found in the MSM. How did the idea of freedom of speech, and of the press, become such an anathema to those in power that they don't even try to hide their readiness to snuff it out?

Joy in HK fiFP
3h

Speaking of direct action against a genocide, it's important to watch what's going on in the UK this week, and month.

Time may be short on this excellent documentary about Palestine Action, which may be about to be banned in the UK, and from there, most likely the film, because the UK government is trying to designate them as a terrorist organisation. You can watch the film online, but after the UK Parliament meets, who knows. These are y/our freedoms on the line. Palestine Action is challenging this in court and has been granted leave to do so by the courts.

https://tokillawarmachine.com

