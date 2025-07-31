More are awakening to the death traps created by the Gaza Humanitarian [sic: Holocaust] Foundation because insiders are coming forward. Palestinians have been saying this for some time.

The Electronic Intifada recently published a piece “The terrifying experience of trying to get aid in Gaza” by Refaat Ibrahim. It was highlighted by Nora Barrows-Friedman in her excellent overview atop the group’s livestream today:

My friend Sadaa Abu Saada and I had left al-Mawasi near Khan Younis at 1:30 am and headed south on the coastal road, al-Rashid Street, toward Rafah…My mother, brother and five sisters were back at our tent in al-Mawasi. Dizzy from hunger, they could barely move. I could no longer bear to see my family wither from starvation. This was why I was walking along the coastal road in the dark, on Eid al-Adha, 6 June, tired and hungry, headed toward a so-called American aid center, a place that had declared itself on its social media page as a source of relief. The aid sites run by the American- and Israeli-run Gaza Humanitarian Foundation only opened on 27 May, but by early June, it was already understood in Gaza that they were also death sites: Israeli troops were shooting and killing us… Yet, the more news spread about these massacres, the more news spread about the aid sites themselves. It is a cruel irony that we are so starved that in the news of massacres we also hear that there is food available and that there is a possibility that we might get some, if we can only survive the site itself. “Here we die of hunger,” Saad said, “and there we may die of bullets.”

This is a familiar choice for Palestinians.

The Cradle reports: “Arab states call on Hamas to ‘disarm,’ give up governance in Gaza.” Yes, the EU, Erdogan and “Arab” “states” put out this ridiculous equivalency: “We condemn the attacks committed by Hamas against civilians on the 7th of October. We also condemn the attacks by Israel against civilians in Gaza and civilian infrastructure, siege and starvation, which have resulted in a devastating humanitarian catastrophe and protection crisis.”

Now, I wouldn’t say it’s ridiculous that Hamas no longer has a role in Gaza. I think Hamas would agree to that under the right conditions.

But it is ridiculous for this set of states to put forward such demands.

Many of these governments still have diplomatic relations with imperial Israel.

Some formed those open bonds with imperial Israel with the phony Abraham Accords.

Thus, among other things, these states isolated the Palestinians, likely leading Hamas and other Palestinian groups to resort to the Oct. 7 attacks, which were a great pretext for genocidal Israel.

The US and NATO provoked Russia into invading Ukraine.

Imperial Israel more than provoked Hamas with countless horrors over decades.

And these ridiculous governments enabled that. For years and years. They effectively told the Palestinians, you’re toast, we’re accepting imperial Israel, you’re on your own.

This is part of what led Hamas to launch the desperate attacks. They were sick of suffocating quietly. They took horrific risks. Just as Palestinians now do daily as they seek out food.

These other governments have no place making demands of the Palestinians.

They should examine their own legal obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide as I’ve repeatedly written.

What I wrote about the Hague Group goes tenfold for these states.