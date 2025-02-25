Holocaust, Immolation, Sacrifice and "An Extreme Act of Protest"
Aaron Bushnell: "I will no longer be complicit in genocide." Daniel Berrigan: "Jesus' death, I think, in a very deep sense can be called a self-immolation.”
[Aaron Bushnell immolated himself in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C., a year ago today. A slightly edited version of this article appeared in the Nov/Dec 2024 issue of The Capitol Hill Citizen — which is only available in print. Past writing in the Citizen: “The Ostrich Caucus — Why won't members of Congress just say it: Israel has nukes?” and “Democrats Look the Other Way on Pandemic Origins: Will Hoped-for Republican Inquiry be Limited?”]