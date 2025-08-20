Middle East Eye reported on Aug. 6 : “Algeria has refused a request from several political parties to organise a large-scale popular march in Algiers in support of Palestinians in Gaza.” There had been other major protests in Algeria, some reportedly calling for direct intervention .

Some people are still telling me about how great the Algerian government has been during this genocide.

So, let’s clarify what has happened, especially as imperial Israel is ethnic cleansing Gaza City in the next stage of its genocide.

On May 25, 2024 the ICJ issued emergency orders for Israel to stop its invasion of Rafah.

On May 28, the Algerian government, which is on the UN Security Council, reportedly drafted a resolution to implement the orders of the ICJ, which a properly functioning Security Council would have passed.

But on May 31, Biden made a phony proclamation that Israel had agreed to a ceasefire.

Instead of insisting on a vote on a resolution to implement the ICJ orders, Algeria incredibly backed the Biden plan. The US would of course have vetoed a UNSC resolution implementing the ICJ orders, but that would have been valuable in getting the General Assembly to step up with a Uniting for Peace resolution to implement the orders.

Instead, the Security Council then ridiculously adopted a US resolution on June 10 which made no mention of the Court orders and gave its blessing to the phony “ceasefire proposal”. Algeria and 14 other UNSC members incredibly voted for the obvious ruse. The Russian representatives talked about how phony the resolution was, but didn’t veto it, just abstained, apparently because the Algerians and other Arab states asked them not to.

Many — and even Hamas — “welcomed” the resolution, Reuters reported: “The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, its ally the Islamic Jihad group and the rival Palestinian Authority of President Mahmoud Abbas’s welcomed a U.N. Security Council resolution backing a proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.” (A month later, China would host “Palestinian Factions Sign Beijing Declaration on Ending Division and Strengthening Palestinian National Unity”.)

I objected to this, including Algeria’s move, extensively in real time. As did Francis Boyle. On May 24, I was on a DAWN X Space and on May 31, I published an in-depth piece about Uniting for Peace being the next stage of the Genocide Convention process. And see my June 4 piece for example: “The US Government is Using ‘Ceasefire’ Rhetoric to Try to Obstruct International Law in Gaza.”

On June 25, when I was finally able to get a question in at the State Department about this, I highlighted the chicanery, see video.

So the US government effectively assaulted the ICJ orders and international law. And most alleged critics of Israel were either clueless about many of the machinations or actually facilitated the farce.

Still, South Africa (as well as Nicaragua in its case against Germany’s backing of Israel’s genocide), can be urged to push for additional orders. Other nations could do likewise.

If any of that sounds familiar to regular readers, it’s largely lifted from a piece I wrote in December.

I then noted:

And countries like Algeria (which becomes president of the Security Council in January) should be pushed to get proper resolutions through the Security Council to implement those orders. The US government would obviously veto such resolutions, but its criminality should be exposed more and more. Critically what’s needed is for the UN General Assembly to pass resolutions using Uniting for Peace with teeth to make Israel stop. These could include an arms embargo, economic sanctions, even the use of a peace keeping force. (I should note that the South Africa case is continuing at the ICJ, but could take years. Little is stopping requests for more emergency orders, like the one in May that the US stopped from being implemented. And the General Assembly has passed other resolutions, but they so far are lacking in actual teeth.)

We’ve seen no serious push by Algeria or any other delegation at the UN. Just more rhetoric. No moves for more emergency orders. A resolution passed overwhelmingly in June of this year called on all Member States to “take all measures necessary” to ensure Israel’s compliance with international law, but has resulted in virtually no concrete action.

Last August, at a campaign event, Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune said: “Our army is ready to enter Gaza.” The following month the government said he won with 94 percent .

Similarly, as Kathy Kelly recently commented with the big UN meetings coming up in September:

“These countries should be implementing UN General Assembly Resolution ES-10/24 of Sept. 18, 2024, which states that Israel must withdraw completely and fully from the Occupied Palestinian Territories within one year. That year is almost up. This resolution was adopted decisively and with overwhelming consensus by the UNGA and it is the obligation of all Member States to implement and enforce it in keeping with Article I of the UN Charter.

Even that isn’t happening.

In 1991, in the wake of the initial decimation of Iraq, the Bush administration organized the Madrid Conference based on UNSC resolutions. Then Clinton got in and did an end-run around those resolutions by getting the PLO leadership to agree to the Oslo process, a series of dead-end deals and cons for Israel.

Jeremy Scahill reported last year: “Palestinian Islamic Jihad: ‘Oslo Is Over’”. Rev. Don Wagner recently — and correctly — warned of “another Oslo Process that enabled Israel and the U.S. to fool the world with the mirage of a Palestinian state while allowing Israel to triple the illegal settlements and kill the two state concept and lead us into the present apartheid military occupation.”

But we should note that what has been happening for over a year — thanks largely to the phony June 10, 2024 UNSC resolution — has been an Oslo-like process. It’s “negotiations” with the US government — Israel’s main backer — as the main organizer with Qatar and Egypt in tow.

Part of the problem is that people don’t understand the above and therefore simplistically condemn international law and all legal institutions. They should certainly be scrutinized and criticized. I’ve done plenty of that. But they should be used to the maximum extent they can be to further morality.

I don’t mean to say armed resistance is always the best course, but a simple thought experiment:

If a resistance fighter pulls the pin out of a hand grenade and — instead of throwing the grenade at a battle tank — throws the pin and holds on to the grenade, blowing up his arm, what follows?

Would a regular person say that armed resistance is a pointless endeavor? Or would he say that maybe that fighter did a pathetic job?

The ICJ orders and declarations of the last two years should be vigorously used and built upon and those who have failed to use them properly should be held to account for effectively enabling imperial Israel’s genocide.

