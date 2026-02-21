husseini

Feb 21Edited

“I like to believe that people, in the long run, are going to do more to promote peace than our governments. Indeed, I think that people want peace so much that one of these days governments had better get out of the way and let them have it.”

Well, Eisenhower called it with the military-industrial (though he omitted "congressional") complex depiction in his 1961 Farewell Address, maybe even more direct in his 1953 "The Chance for Peace" address. So let's say he's right in the above assessment.

Much as I want to believe, hope, that the mechanisms of the UN can be effectively engaged, my visceral sense is that justice and vengeance upon Israel rests with the Old Testament God - the historical, cultural, and religious lodestone for the Zionists - with devastation of Biblical proportions being visited upon that foul, vile piece of dirt on the face of the earth.*

A similar fate awaits here, Chris Hedges in his "America, the Farewell Tour" (2018) gives this country twenty years before collapse. So far is timetable, given Trump II, is right on schedule.

Biden. Responsible journalism will hold his complicity in the genocide front and center when his obituary is published. Of course that won't happen, not supposed to mention such unpleasantries under the protocols given to former Commanders-in-Chief lying in state under the Capitol Rotunda.

*Have I shared with you my business idea? Toilet paper with each sheet printed with the Israeli flag, to be called Zio-Wipes. All profits to go to the Palestinians.

Feb 21

Grateful for the reminders.

